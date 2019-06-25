More News:

June 25, 2019

Philly mayor Jim Kenney is first U.S. mayor to join World Heritage board of directors

Philadelphia was named a World Heritage City in 2015, when Michael Nutter was mayor

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel World
10182018_Mayor_Kenney_TC Thom Carroll, File/PhillyVoice

Mayor Jim Kenney was recently elected to the Organization of World Heritage Cities' board of directors, the first U.S. mayor ever selected for the organization's board as a vice president.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was recently elected to the Organization of World Heritage Cities' board of directors, four years after the city became the first in the United States to earn the designation.

Kenney is the first U.S. mayor ever selected for the organization's board as a vice president, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The OWHC was founded nearly 26 years ago, and represents a "collective intelligence" on issues related to the management of a World Heritage property, according to the organization's website. UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, began in 1945, and has been designating World Heritage Sites since 1978.

Kenney is now one of seven vice presidents of the organization, according to its website. He joins Brugge Mayor Dirk De fauw, Cuzco Mayor Victor Boluarte Medin, Luxembourg Mayor Lydie Polfer, Gyeongju Mayor Nakyoung Joo, San Miguel de Allende Mayor Luis Alberto Villarreal García and Suzhou representative Dr. Huang Yong. Krakow Mayor Jacek Majchrowski serves as president.

Philadelphia was designated a World Heritage City during the administration of Mayor Michael Nutter, Kenney's predecessor.

"As a World Heritage City," Nutter said at the time, "Philadelphia is being officially recognized on the global stage for its wealth of contributions to the world as the epicenter of American democracy and for its enduring commitment to preserving the unique historical and cultural assets in our diverse community."

Old City's Independence Hall has been a World Heritage Site since 1979.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel World Philadelphia History Mayor Jim Kenney International Relations Organizations Jim Kenney

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Washington team will be a dumpster fire this season
062519DanielSnyder

Business

Deptford Don Pablo's Mexican restaurant abruptly closes
Don Pablos Deptford

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: After unwarranted criticism of Reid, KC radio host needs a lesson in empathy
Andy-Reid-Chiefs_062519_usat

Healthy Eating

Americans are still eating too much potentially carcinogenic processed meat
processed meat fish consumption

Wildlife

Young minke whale dies after getting trapped in Jersey Shore marina
Sandy Hook Bay Marine

Odd News

Why do so many couples wear matching T-shirts at Disney World?
Matching T-shirts

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved