More News:

June 25, 2019

Charlotte newscaster rants about New Jersey drivers during road trip

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Driving
Kristen Hampton New Jersey Kristen Hampton WBTV Good News/Facebook

Kristen Hampton, an anchor at WBTV Good News in Charlotte, North Carolina, was shocked by her first experience driving in New Jersey.

Say what you will about New Jersey drivers, but transportation statistics in recent years actually suggest they're some of the best in the United States — at least in terms of overall safety.

A 2015 analysis of car insurance claims found the Garden State was among the safest in terms of traffic and speeding fatalities. The report credited New Jersey's tough laws on cell phone usage and seat belts, among other proactive measures designed to keep the roads safe.

RELATED: App gives Pennsylvania brutal rank, and worst city honors, for American drivers

As recently as last year, SmartAsset ranked New Jersey drivers 13th best in the U.S., just behind Pennsylvania drivers, also using fatalities and DUI arrests as the primary criteria.

Even when they do screw up, New Jersey drivers manage to pull off seemingly impossible feats, as seen below.

In Philly, where numerous reports rank drivers among the worst and most aggressive in the country, it's possible that New Jersey drivers just seem terrible due to their inability to adapt to the terrible driving we've integrated and mastered here. Something to consider, but never admit. 

All of this is meant to be a caveat for the rant you're about to hear from Kristen Hampton, a newscaster with Charlotte's WBTV Good News.

During a recent road trip, Hampton pulled off at a rest stop to talk about her experience on the New Jersey Turnpike. Her reaction would best be described as terrified and amazed.

The point about gas pump attendants is well-taken, considering that the prohibition on drivers filling their own tanks is one of the strangest enduring laws of the land (in Oregon, where this is also common, it isn't outright against the law to pump your own gas).

Hampton's astonishment at the food court concept is hilarious, on the other hand. Are food courts really that uncommon in North Carolina? If the state is truly burger, bathroom and vending machine deficient, that's a story Hampton should pursue. The people of North Carolina deserve better.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Driving New Jersey Charlotte Motorists Highways Gas Stations Drivers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Washington team will be a dumpster fire this season
062519DanielSnyder

Business

Deptford Don Pablo's Mexican restaurant abruptly closes
Don Pablos Deptford

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: After unwarranted criticism of Reid, KC radio host needs a lesson in empathy
Andy-Reid-Chiefs_062519_usat

Healthy Eating

Americans are still eating too much potentially carcinogenic processed meat
processed meat fish consumption

Wildlife

Young minke whale dies after getting trapped in Jersey Shore marina
Sandy Hook Bay Marine

Odd News

Why do so many couples wear matching T-shirts at Disney World?
Matching T-shirts

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved