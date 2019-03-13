Philly has second-most aggressive drivers in U.S., study says

In a new study by GasBuddy, Philadelphia was ranked No. 2 on a list of 10 cities with the most aggressive drivers.

And if you've ever been stuck in traffic on I-76 for too long during rush hour, you might agree.

The study examined the 30 largest urban areas by population and analyzed data from a feature on the GasBuddy app that helps users track their driving habits and gas usage.

Here are the top 10 cities.

Los Angeles Philadelphia Sacramento Atlanta San Francisco San Diego Orlando Detroit Austin Las Vegas

The study also found that Philadelphia and L.A. were national leaders in hard breaking and rapid acceleration.

GasBuddy dug up a few other unsurprising facts about drivers, including that Friday is the most aggressive driving day of the week, Wednesday is the least, and that Minneapolis is the least aggressive driving city in the nation.

