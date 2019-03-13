Aer Lingus offering special St. Patricks Day discount for Philly travelers

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, Aer Lingus is making it a little easier for Philadelphians to travel to Europe this spring and summer.



Ireland's flag carrier airline, which just launched a direct flight between Philadelphia and Dublin last year, is offering Philly-area travelers the chance to head abroad with discounted round-trip tickets for travel from April through August 2019, applying not only to Ireland, but also to London, Barcelona, Paris, and other major European cities you can cross off your bucket list.