JetBlue is giving away a free year of travel if you delete your Instagram

For many on social media, half the joy of travel is being able to post about it, sparking more #Wanderlust as people scroll through your feed.

Now, JetBlue wants to help a few hopeful travelers to see new places – but not for the 'gram. As part of a contest promoting the return of the airline's "All You Can Jet" pass, JetBlue is asking participants to delete (or archive) their Instagram feeds, and in return they could receive one year of free flights.

There will be three winners chosen, each of whom will also get airfare covered for their travel companions. JetBlue even showed how serious they were about "flying with a blank slate" by deleting the airline's own Instagram feed, save for one post promoting the contest.

You have to do more than delete your life's work of food and dog pictures to qualify, however.

In addition to clearing out your photos sometime between now and March 8, you then have to visit the contest site and upload a photo that shows a person or place you want to visit. Caption the photo by filling in the blank: "All You Can ____." Upload the image and the caption to the site and to your now vacant Instagram feed, using the hashtag #AllYouCanJetSweepstakes.

