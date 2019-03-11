More News:

March 11, 2019

Traveling to Europe in 2021 will get a little more complicated

The new process will require an application — but don't worry, it's not a visa

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Europe
passport Photo by Jon Tyson/ on Unsplash

Start planning your next trip today!

Traveling to Europe in 2021 won't be as simple as just having a passport and booking a ticket anymore.

Twenty-six countries — including, but not exclusively, countries in the European Union — will now require Americans and people from 60 other "visa-free" countries to complete a European Travel Information and Authorisation System application. It will cost €7 (about $8) and be valid for three years.

MORE NEWS: United Airlines flight from Newark catches fire, lands safely in Houston

This 2018-approved application is only for visa-free citizens and is just another added security measure. There's a big emphasis being placed on this not being a visa program, but a pre-travel screening. According to information from the European Commission, these applications will be fast, and in 95 percent of cases,  can be completed within minutes as they will apparently ask for significantly less information than a visa application requires.

These applications will be mandatory starting in 2021.

The 26 countries are being grouped together as the Schengen Area, named after a 1985 travel treaty that made it easy for them to make short-term trips among these nations. 

Here's the full list of countries.

  1. Austria
  2. Belgium
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Denmark
  5. Estonia
  6. Finland
  7. France
  8. Germany
  9. Greece
  10. Hungary 
  11. Iceland
  12. Italy
  13. Latvia
  14. Liechtenstein
  15. Lithuania
  16. Luxembourg
  17. Malta
  18. Netherlands
  19. Norway
  20. Poland
  21. Portugal
  22. Slovakia
  23. Slovenia
  24. Spain
  25. Sweden
  26. Switzerland

This application is similar to an existing application the U.S. uses for visa-free travelers from 38 countries that must be completed before arrival and costs $14.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Europe Philadelphia European Union Security Airlines

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 offseason roster moves, rumor mill, and free agency tracker
031119HowieRoseman

Business

Petition opposing Dilworth Park Starbucks adds hundreds of supporters in 48 hours
Carroll - Dilworth Park in the Summer

Social Media

Bam Margera trashes wife, manager in latest rants documented on Instagram
Bam Margera party April fools

Sixers

Joel Embiid reminded everyone why he's special vs. Indiana Pacers
031019-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Parties

Drink, dance, learn at Franklin Institute's 1920s-themed Science After Hours
1920s flapper costume

Mental Health

Always connected with thousands of ‘friends’ – yet feeling all alone
03092019_man_bench_pexels

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved