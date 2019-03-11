More Culture:

March 11, 2019

Europe's most Instagrammed cities revealed

Time to plan a vacation

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Europe
Eiffel Tower in Paris PA Images/Sipa USA

The Eiffel Tower viewed from Place du Trocadero at night.

Traveling is about experiences – seeing new places, trying new foods and encountering new cultures – and it has also increasingly become about sharing those experiences on social media.

Part of the fun of going away is letting everyone at home gush over your enviable travel pics on Instagram.

RELATED: Traveling to Europe in 2021 will get a little more complicated

If you're looking for your next 'grammable vacation destination, you may want to consider new research by holiday rental site HomeToGo.

According to the site, London is the most Instagrammed city in Europe, with Paris coming in second, based on the number of Instagram hashtags.

Rome, Barcelona and Amsterdam are a few of the other cities on the list, as well as some lesser-known destinations like Bibione in Italy and Odessa in Ukraine.

15 most Instagrammed cities in Europe

  1. London
  2. Paris
  3. Barcelona
  4. Rome
  5. Berlin
  6. Madrid
  7. Amsterdam
  8. Lisbon
  9. Hamburg
  10. Valencia
  11. Odessa
  12. Malaga
  13. Benidorm
  14. Nice
  15. Bibione

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Europe Philadelphia Paris Vacations London Instagram

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jason Peters will remain with the Eagles in 2019
031119_Jason-Peters_usat

Plane Crashes

United Airlines flight from Newark catches fire, lands safely in Houston
united airlines unsplash

Food & Drink

Former Yards Brewing Co. site reopens as Craft Hall
craft hall opening

Sixers

Five Star Review: Sixers' second half defense vs. Indiana is a blueprint for playoffs
031119-JoelEmbiid-MikeScott-USAToday

Parties

Drink, dance, learn at Franklin Institute's 1920s-themed Science After Hours
1920s flapper costume

Prevention

Penn Medicine just opened an entire center dedicated to spinal care and back pain
penn medicine spine center

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved