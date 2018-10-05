South Jersey man charged with DUI in improbable high-wire incident

October 05, 2018
Luck is never worth relying on when weighing a drunken decision to get behind the wheel. Sometimes, it just intervenes despite the stupidity of that choice.
A Berlin man is facing DUI charges on Friday after authorities say his car got stuck on an electric pole guide wire last night.
The department shared a photo of the incident on Facebook.
"HAPPY FRIDAY. No, this is not a magic trick," police wrote. "Officers last night responded to a motor vehicle accident on Rt. 73 in the area of Hillcrest Shopping Center. Officers located a vehicle that had got caught on the guide wire to the utility pole. The driver was subsequently arrested for DUI and released with a pending court date."
Police did not identify the driver of the vehicle or note whether any other passengers were in the car.
There were no reported injuries in the accident and the car appears to have survived the incident without any significant damage.