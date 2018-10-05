More News:

October 05, 2018

South Jersey man charged with DUI in improbable high-wire incident

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News DUI
DUI Drunk Driving Stock energepic.com /Pexels

.

Luck is never worth relying on when weighing a drunken decision to get behind the wheel. Sometimes, it just intervenes despite the stupidity of that choice.

A Berlin man is facing DUI charges on Friday after authorities say his car got stuck on an electric pole guide wire last night.

MORE ODD NEWSMail carrier gives up, leaves dozen mail bins from Roxborough post office on side of road in New Jersey

The department shared a photo of the incident on Facebook.

"HAPPY FRIDAY. No, this is not a magic trick," police wrote. "Officers last night responded to a motor vehicle accident on Rt. 73 in the area of Hillcrest Shopping Center. Officers located a vehicle that had got caught on the guide wire to the utility pole. The driver was subsequently arrested for DUI and released with a pending court date."

Police did not identify the driver of the vehicle or note whether any other passengers were in the car.

There were no reported injuries in the accident and the car appears to have survived the incident without any significant damage.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News DUI Berlin Arrests South Jersey New Jersey Accidents

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 5
100518_Fletcher-Cox_usat

Awards

Three 2018 MacArthur Fellowships awarded to New Jersey ‘geniuses’
John Keene

Eagles

The Eagles could get Le’Veon Bell for practically nothing – but they can’t afford him (yet)
100418_Leveon-Bell_usat

Entertainment

Meet the man inside the Gritty mascot during his appearance on 'Conan'
conan obrian gritty reveal

Festivals

This weekend is full of festivals – here's where to go
Midtown Village Fall Festival

Health Stories

Mother cures toddler's eczema with homemade breast milk-based soap
10042018_handmade_soap_FlickrCC

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Limited - New Zealand Wine Region

$3599 & up -- New Zealand Wine Regions Holiday w/Flights
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.