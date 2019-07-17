The Bourse offering $3, $4 and $5 deals on Wednesday evenings

July 17, 2019
Bourse Bites is an all-new happy hour at the The Bourse in Old City starting Wednesday, July 24.
From 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, the more than 20 food and drink vendors in the upscale food hall will offer $3, $4 or $5 deals.
Offerings include sushi rolls, chicken sliders, margaritas, bubble tea, ice cream, tacos and much more.
Below are all the Bourse Bites deals available.
Barry's Buns – sticky bun
FreeByrd Chicken – 24 oz. beer
Menagerie Coffee – small cold brew or small iced tea
Mighty Melt – Founders All Day IPA
Rebel Taco – traditional taco
TaKorean – single taco
#getfried – waffle cut, straight cut or hand cut fries with any sauce
Bluebird Distilling – 1 oz. dram of any spirit
Abunai Poke – spicy tuna roll, Abunai roll or California roll with seaweed salad
Barry’s Buns – chocolate peanut bar, lemon bar, raspberry oat bar, brownie or blondie
Bricco Pizzeria – "mini slice"
Bronze Table – Two for $4 ravioli or half piadina sandwich
Lalo – leche flan
Menagerie Coffee – large cold brew, large iced tea or cappuccino
Pinch Dumplings – bubble tea with one topping
Rebel Taco – specialty taco
TAPS Fill Station – select craft beer
Baby Buns – Pork Jawn or glass of rosé
Barry's Buns – waffle or cup of mini buns
FreeByrd Chicken – chicken slider (any style)
Grubhouse – bacon bloody mary, fried pickles or five wings
Lalo – Lumpia Shanghai or San Miguel Pilsner
Marino Bros. – mozzarella sticks
Mighty Melt – honey whipped chevre cheese with arugula and prosciutto on sesame sourdough toast
Pinch Dumplings – three dumplings (pork, chicken or veggie) and choice of side
Prescription Chicken – full-sized Hangover Soup or Grandma Style Soup
Rebel Taco – traditional margarita
Rustica – meatball slider
Scoop DeVille – small scoop
Additionally, guests can enjoy 20 percent off their purchase at Bonatsos' Flower Shop and Art Star.
Wednesdays starting July 24
4-7 p.m.
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106
