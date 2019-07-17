The Bourse offering $3, $4 and $5 deals on Wednesday evenings

Bourse Bites is an all-new happy hour at the The Bourse in Old City starting Wednesday, July 24.

From 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, the more than 20 food and drink vendors in the upscale food hall will offer $3, $4 or $5 deals.

Offerings include sushi rolls, chicken sliders, margaritas, bubble tea, ice cream, tacos and much more.

Below are all the Bourse Bites deals available.

$3 Deals:

Barry's Buns – sticky bun

FreeByrd Chicken – 24 oz. beer

Menagerie Coffee – small cold brew or small iced tea

Mighty Melt – Founders All Day IPA

Rebel Taco – traditional taco

TaKorean – single taco

$4 Deals:

#getfried – waffle cut, straight cut or hand cut fries with any sauce

Bluebird Distilling – 1 oz. dram of any spirit

Abunai Poke – spicy tuna roll, Abunai roll or California roll with seaweed salad

Barry’s Buns – chocolate peanut bar, lemon bar, raspberry oat bar, brownie or blondie

Bricco Pizzeria – "mini slice"

Bronze Table – Two for $4 ravioli or half piadina sandwich

Lalo – leche flan

Menagerie Coffee – large cold brew, large iced tea or cappuccino

Pinch Dumplings – bubble tea with one topping

Rebel Taco – specialty taco

TAPS Fill Station – select craft beer

$5 Deals:

Baby Buns – Pork Jawn or glass of rosé

Barry's Buns – waffle or cup of mini buns

FreeByrd Chicken – chicken slider (any style)

Grubhouse – bacon bloody mary, fried pickles or five wings

Lalo – Lumpia Shanghai or San Miguel Pilsner

Marino Bros. – mozzarella sticks

Mighty Melt – honey whipped chevre cheese with arugula and prosciutto on sesame sourdough toast

Pinch Dumplings – three dumplings (pork, chicken or veggie) and choice of side

Prescription Chicken – full-sized Hangover Soup or Grandma Style Soup

Rebel Taco – traditional margarita

Rustica – meatball slider

Scoop DeVille – small scoop

Additionally, guests can enjoy 20 percent off their purchase at Bonatsos' Flower Shop and Art Star.



Wednesdays starting July 24

4-7 p.m.

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106



