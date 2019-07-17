More Culture:

July 17, 2019

Drink around the world with Red Owl Tavern's new 'passport menu'

There are 11 cocktails inspired by far away places

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cocktails
Red Owl Tavern's new passport menu includes cocktails from around the world Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Red Owl Tavern's new "passport menu" includes cocktails from around the world.

One of the best things to do at Orlando's Walt Disney World – if you're 21-plus – is go drinking around the world at Epcot.

But Florida isn't exactly close to Philadelphia and Disney's packed parks aren't for everyone. You can, however, also go drinking around the world at Philadelphia's Red Owl Tavern by Independence Hall with the new "passport menu."

RELATED: Local restaurants that transport diners to far away locations

On the menu are 11 cocktails from all over the globe, priced at $15 each. The idea for the drinks came from lead bartender Kyle Darrow's love of travel.

"I challenged each of my bartenders to choose a country and to create a cocktail using non-universal ingredients only indigenous to that region," he said.

Guests can enjoy fancy cocktails inspired by far away destinations like South Africa, Scotland, Japan and the Netherlands.

Make sure to ask for the passport menu at the bar, then pick a favorite to sip.

Cocktails:

• Japan – shochu, black sesame, yuzu, egg white, seasonally flavored powders
• Scotland – Johnnie Walker Black Label, black tea, thyme, honey, steel cut oats
• Cambodia – shochu, lemongrass, coconut, mango, turmeric, ginger, rice
• Colombia – aguardiente, lulo, orange, panela, salt
• France – duck fat washed cognac, blanc vermouth, Benedictine, Herbs de Provence, pastis
• Netherlands – Ketel One Vodka, stroopwafel, fresh pressed apple juice, almond syrup, cinnamon, caraway
• India – Tanqueray Ten Gin, rose, yogurt, cardamom, vetiver & sandalwood bitters
• Jamaica – Jamaican rum, banana, coconut, coffee, crème de cacao, CBD cotton candy
• Mexico – Don Julio Blanco, tepache, lime, vanilla
• Peru – acai-infused pisco, chicha morada, passion fruit, epazote, egg white
• South Africa – rum, Amarula, apricot, cashew, tamarind

The passport menu is available during bar hours. The bar is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Red Owl Tavern is located at 433 Chestnut St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cocktails Philadelphia Restaurants Bars Old City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Alternative Medicine

Breakthrough PTSD treatment using party drug MDMA coming soon to Philly region
Carroll - Dr. Samy Badawy

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Transportation

Pennsylvania approves 6% increase on turnpike tolls for 2020
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Rankings

Here are 16 different versions of salads, ranked from worst to best
Top Salad

Food & Drink

Get a super cute ice cream sandwich from Weckerly's this weekend
Weckerly's Ice Cream

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved