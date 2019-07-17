Drink around the world with Red Owl Tavern's new 'passport menu'

One of the best things to do at Orlando's Walt Disney World – if you're 21-plus – is go drinking around the world at Epcot.

But Florida isn't exactly close to Philadelphia and Disney's packed parks aren't for everyone. You can, however, also go drinking around the world at Philadelphia's Red Owl Tavern by Independence Hall with the new "passport menu."

On the menu are 11 cocktails from all over the globe, priced at $15 each. The idea for the drinks came from lead bartender Kyle Darrow's love of travel.

"I challenged each of my bartenders to choose a country and to create a cocktail using non-universal ingredients only indigenous to that region," he said.

Guests can enjoy fancy cocktails inspired by far away destinations like South Africa, Scotland, Japan and the Netherlands.

Make sure to ask for the passport menu at the bar, then pick a favorite to sip.

Cocktails:

• Japan – shochu, black sesame, yuzu, egg white, seasonally flavored powders

• Scotland – Johnnie Walker Black Label, black tea, thyme, honey, steel cut oats

• Cambodia – shochu, lemongrass, coconut, mango, turmeric, ginger, rice

• Colombia – aguardiente, lulo, orange, panela, salt

• France – duck fat washed cognac, blanc vermouth, Benedictine, Herbs de Provence, pastis

• Netherlands – Ketel One Vodka, stroopwafel, fresh pressed apple juice, almond syrup, cinnamon, caraway

• India – Tanqueray Ten Gin, rose, yogurt, cardamom, vetiver & sandalwood bitters

• Jamaica – Jamaican rum, banana, coconut, coffee, crème de cacao, CBD cotton candy

• Mexico – Don Julio Blanco, tepache, lime, vanilla

• Peru – acai-infused pisco, chicha morada, passion fruit, epazote, egg white

• South Africa – rum, Amarula, apricot, cashew, tamarind

The passport menu is available during bar hours. The bar is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



Red Owl Tavern is located at 433 Chestnut St.

