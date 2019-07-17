Eagles' DeSean Jackson posts world's best FaceApp old man photo

If you don't live under a rock, you've probably been seeing and reading a lot about FaceApp, the Russian-made photo service that uses artificial intelligence to make you look old — old enough to soon die and be under a rock!

This is a fad, of course, no different from the bottle cap challenge or the mannequin challenge, or whatever. The one difference, actually, is that here you giggle while handing over your face to a Russian company that would like you to know your data is just fine, completely safe, in their hands.