Eagles' DeSean Jackson posts world's best FaceApp old man photo

July 17, 2019
If you don't live under a rock, you've probably been seeing and reading a lot about FaceApp, the Russian-made photo service that uses artificial intelligence to make you look old — old enough to soon die and be under a rock!
This is a fad, of course, no different from the bottle cap challenge or the mannequin challenge, or whatever. The one difference, actually, is that here you giggle while handing over your face to a Russian company that would like you to know your data is just fine, completely safe, in their hands.
Some of these altered photos are chillingly realistic. Others are ghoulishly funny. As far as dumb obsessions that last two weeks go, this one is pretty top shelf.
Friends, the best FaceApp photo of all time belongs to a member of your Philadelphia Eagles. Meet geriatric DeSean Jackson, who took a senior moment to joke about his veteran status in the NFL.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Desean Jackson (@0ne0fone) on
The expression, the beard, the gaze, the sinus crinkle — everything about this was perfectly executed. Maybe some other app can calculate his projected 40-time at 78 years old.
There have been some great FaceApp photos of athletes going around, including several from the Eagles. Carson Wentz gives us the terrifyingly accurate future Terry Bradshaw grin. Sidney Jones looks like the Vietnam vet who's in way better shape than his good-for-nothing nephew. Howie Roseman signed Fletcher Cox to a 45-year deal comprised of all guarantees and he's still out there wrecking fools.
We had a witty caption for these photos, but our memory isn’t what it used to be.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nT53oZ9MCc— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 16, 2019
Life comes at you fast, Sid. pic.twitter.com/dVbC0o8wAg— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 16, 2019
Here are some other great sports world FaceApp photos to enjoy while it's still a thing.
Lebron James ! 👴 #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/e4uR3MKX4P— RAPRNB (@RAPRNBmag) July 17, 2019
ClutchPoints’ own #AgeChallenge via the #FaceApp takes us into NBA superstars such as James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Giannis, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook & LeBron James in 2060. 🧐— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 17, 2019
Who else do you want to see? 👇 pic.twitter.com/acTayDpIXF
Joel Embiid #FaceApp #AgeChallenge: Senior Process. 👀#Sixers #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/Mxqr1ghFFE— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 17, 2019
28. @BenSimmons25 (87) @sixers #NBA2K20 #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/k3blAhmfQN— Ben Chase (@BenGChase) July 17, 2019
2052 Kansas City Chiefs 🔥 #FaceApp #faceappchallenge @Chiefs @PatrickMahomes @tkelce pic.twitter.com/7MeRSldgmT— Austin Jones (@acjones23) July 17, 2019
It’s 2045. After signing a second 13 year contract, Bryce Harper still hasn’t repeated the MVP season he had with the @Nationals in 2015. #faceapp #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/cKVT6Dt9r8— FaceApp Sports (@FaceappSports) July 17, 2019
The only #FaceApp that matters is @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/IpB9Kp1kWL— Clay “ “ Watson (@claywasnt) July 17, 2019
Who aged the best? 👨🦳😂#AgeChallenge | #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/mpfqHvm7JY— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) July 17, 2019
Old Hart #Flyers #FlyersTalk #FaceApp #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/C4iK9nQSyC— Danny (@Dannydelphia) July 17, 2019
And if you were in the dark about FaceApp before you read this, now you're not.
#FaceApp This too shall pass 😅 😑.. pic.twitter.com/VIN6F6pzIU— H 🌼 P E (@TovhowaniRamab1) July 17, 2019