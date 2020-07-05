More News:

July 05, 2020

Military jets take to the skies on Fourth of July in flyover across Philly region

The Salute to America celebration spanned from Boston to Washington, D.C. on Saturday

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrations Fourth of July
Fourth of July military jet flyover Screenshot via YouTube/Zinger Aviation Media

The military flyover happened across Philadelphia early Saturday evening to celebrate the Fourth of July.

A military jet flyover honoring the “Great Cities of the American Revolution” took to the skies across the Philly region on Saturday as the nation celebrated the Fourth of July.

MORE: Rental evictions postponed for two more months due to surging COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia

The national celebration, called Salute to America, started in Boston and ended in Washington, D.C. The flyover also included New York City and Baltimore.

The military jets flew across Philadelphia early Saturday evening. Here are some of the military jet flyover scenes captured by residents across the Philly region on the Fourth of July.










The fighter jet flyovers, including the 1,700 military personnel involved, did not cost taxpayers, the defense department said.

"Flying hours are a sunk cost for the Department of Defense, and these aircraft and crews would be using these hours for proficiency and training at other locations if they were not conducting these flyovers," the department said. 

In April, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Philadelphia to show support for health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrations Fourth of July Philadelphia American Revolution Baltimore Jets Boston New York City Military Washington D.C.

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: A different option for the Eagles at RB, ESPN host owned for bad Wentz-Hurts take, more
Isaiah-Crowell_070220_usat

Weather

Fourth of July weekend weather: Fun in the sun, but rain could hinder some plans
Fourth of July weather Philadelphia

Prevention

Put your face mask on in Pennsylvania; it's now an order
Pennsylvania face masks

Eagles

Mailbag: How does a shortened (or maybe canceled?) preseason affect the Eagles?
070220PedersonSchwartz

Arts & Culture

Wilma Theater unveils plans for arena inspired by Shakespeare’s Globe
Wilma Theater Globe

Food & Drink

Salty’s Seafood & Ice Cream Shack opens for the summer on 13th Street
Salty's Seafood & Ice Cream Shack

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved