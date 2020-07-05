Military jets take to the skies on Fourth of July in flyover across Philly region

A military jet flyover honoring the “Great Cities of the American Revolution” took to the skies across the Philly region on Saturday as the nation celebrated the Fourth of July.

The national celebration, called Salute to America, started in Boston and ended in Washington, D.C. The flyover also included New York City and Baltimore.

The military jets flew across Philadelphia early Saturday evening. Here are some of the military jet flyover scenes captured by residents across the Philly region on the Fourth of July.

The fighter jet flyovers, including the 1,700 military personnel involved, did not cost taxpayers, the defense department said.

"Flying hours are a sunk cost for the Department of Defense, and these aircraft and crews would be using these hours for proficiency and training at other locations if they were not conducting these flyovers," the department said.

In April, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Philadelphia to show support for health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.