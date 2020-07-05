Military jets take to the skies on Fourth of July in flyover across Philly region

July 05, 2020
A military jet flyover honoring the “Great Cities of the American Revolution” took to the skies across the Philly region on Saturday as the nation celebrated the Fourth of July.
The national celebration, called Salute to America, started in Boston and ended in Washington, D.C. The flyover also included New York City and Baltimore.
The military jets flew across Philadelphia early Saturday evening. Here are some of the military jet flyover scenes captured by residents across the Philly region on the Fourth of July.
Today’s military flyover on the east coast. Very cool! pic.twitter.com/VU89R5DVMK— Donna Snyder (@flippymcdougal) July 4, 2020
Descendants of Declaration signers tapped Liberty Bell 13 times, followed by military flyover https://t.co/EvtZrxT1Du pic.twitter.com/ed3Z2cCqxh— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 4, 2020
Military flyover New Jeresy this afternoon with the .@AFThunderbirds’ B2 stealth bomber and B1 bomber passed over my sister’s home. #July4th #July4th2020 pic.twitter.com/YyDWXRC6vx— Parthiban Shanmugam (@hollywoodcurry) July 5, 2020
Ok so this just happened over our house!! A military flyover from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-— Harley Quinn (@HarleyQ63691574) July 4, 2020
Lakehurst heading to DC for the 4th of July celebration. I wasn't fast enough to grab my phone so I only got the last bomber jet.
Fighter, stealth & strategic bombers too!!
LOVE OUR MILITARY pic.twitter.com/kCuJUNfHNE
July 4 military #flyover #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/L7iIfOq95Z— JohnCorbett (Travel) (@jacorbett7022) July 4, 2020
ICYMI: Watch the military flyover that wowed Philadelphians this Independence day. https://t.co/hqCiVr2GEJ pic.twitter.com/Ymt4deiYAS— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) July 4, 2020
The fighter jet flyovers, including the 1,700 military personnel involved, did not cost taxpayers, the defense department said.
"Flying hours are a sunk cost for the Department of Defense, and these aircraft and crews would be using these hours for proficiency and training at other locations if they were not conducting these flyovers," the department said.
In April, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Philadelphia to show support for health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
