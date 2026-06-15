Music & Morsels festival will bring DJs, food and live entertainment to North Broad Street

North Broad Street will become an open-air festival when Music & Morsels debuts on Friday, June 26.

The free event runs from 5-9 p.m. between Spring Garden and Poplar streets, bringing live music, food and entertainment to the neighborhood.

Organized by the North Broad Renaissance, Music & Morsels will feature 25 DJs performing throughout the evening, along with food trucks, restaurant specials and a variety of activities.

Attendees can take part in Latin dance classes, watch breakdancing performances and spoken-word acts, play games and enjoy family-friendly entertainment.

Free coupon books with giveaways, discounts and special offers from participating businesses also will be available. North Broad Renaissance says it is investing $25,000 in the initiative to help bring customers to local establishments.

Rather than closing streets to traffic, organizers will use sidewalks and public spaces to create a walkable festival atmosphere.

"Music & Morsels" Festival

Friday, June 26 | 5-9 p.m.

North Broad Street

Spring Garden St. to Poplar St.

Philadelphia, PA

Free to attend

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