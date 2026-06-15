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June 15, 2026

Music & Morsels festival will bring DJs, food and live entertainment to North Broad Street

The free event on June 26 will feature 25 DJs, food trucks, dance performances, games and community activities between Spring Garden and Poplar streets.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Family-Friendly
North Broad Street Block Party Provided Courtesy/North Broad Renaissance

People participate in a previous North Broad Renaissance community event. The organization's new Music & Morsels festival will debut June 26 along North Broad Street.

North Broad Street will become an open-air festival when Music & Morsels debuts on Friday, June 26.

The free event runs from 5-9 p.m. between Spring Garden and Poplar streets, bringing live music, food and entertainment to the neighborhood.

Organized by the North Broad Renaissance, Music & Morsels will feature 25 DJs performing throughout the evening, along with food trucks, restaurant specials and a variety of activities.

Attendees can take part in Latin dance classes, watch breakdancing performances and spoken-word acts, play games and enjoy family-friendly entertainment.

Free coupon books with giveaways, discounts and special offers from participating businesses also will be available. North Broad Renaissance says it is investing $25,000 in the initiative to help bring customers to local establishments.

Rather than closing streets to traffic, organizers will use sidewalks and public spaces to create a walkable festival atmosphere.

"Music & Morsels" Festival

Friday, June 26 | 5-9 p.m.
North Broad Street
Spring Garden St. to Poplar St.
Philadelphia, PA
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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