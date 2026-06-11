Mütter Tüesdays will offer after-hours access to exhibits and pop-up displays

The Mütter Museum is giving people another chance to visit this summer with a new series of Tuesday evening openings.

The program, called Mütter Tüesdays, runs from June 16 through Sept. 1 and will keep the museum open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. The museum is normally closed to the public that day.

The extended hours are intended to make the museum more accessible to people who work during the day, as well as tourists looking for evening activities in Philadelphia.

Visitors will be able to explore the museum's permanent collection and temporary exhibitions, including "Revolutionary Botany," "Creative Processing: Art in Therapy" and "The Philly Killer." A new exhibit, "Creating a City of Medicine," is scheduled to open June 27.

The museum also plans to feature rotating pop-up displays throughout the summer. Among them is a Frankenstein-themed exhibit that examines the real-world medical and scientific ideas that helped inspire Mary Shelley's novel. Other pop-ups will focus on topics such as Civil War medicine and trauma.

Admission also includes access to the Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden.

Tickets can be purchased through the museum's website.

June 16 - Sept. 1 | 3-8 p.m.

Mütter Museum

19 S 22nd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

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