More Health:

April 23, 2021

N95 masks no longer need to be rationed or reused, FDA says

Manufacturers say they have a surplus of the personal protective equipment

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
042121 n95 mask Saul Young/News Sentinel

The FDA is recommending medical providers revert to using a new N95 mask for every patient due to the end of a shortage.

N95 masks, once considered scarce during the COVID-19 pandemic, no longer need to be reused due to the end of the shortage.

Hospitals previously were instructed to ration, clean and reuse N95 masks at the onset of the pandemic. Civilians were urged to wear surgical masks or other face coverings and reserve available N95 masks for medical workers.  

Now, N95 respirators which provide better protection against the coronavirus than other face coverings are plentiful, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. 

"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending health care personnel and facilities transition away from crisis capacity conservation strategies," the agency said in a letter sent to health care facilities, the Associated Press reported. 

N95 manufacturers say they have surpluses to sell. Some hospitals also have stockpiles to last them up to one year, the AP reported. 

Amid shortages, hospital workers typically were issued about one mask per week. Previously, a new mask was used for each patient. 

Instructions to sanitize and reuse masks irked medical providers. Last spring, National Nurses United, the largest professional organization of U.S. nurses, said the policy constituted a "disregard for nurses' lives.

As recently as October, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control was issuing guidances aimed at helping health care providers clean and reuse their masks.

"With extended use, N95 FFRs are worn for a prolonged period, for multiple patient contacts, before being removed and discarded (unlike conventional strategies in which an N95 FFR is used for one patient contact then discarded). This will slow the N95 FFR burn rate to help alleviate supply concerns," the CDC wrote in guidance issued last fall. 

Despite the FDA's new recommendations, hospitals still can opt to have employees reuse masks — for now. In the coming months, the FDA is expected to issue guidance ordering hospitals to revert to single-use. 

"The ability to decontaminate was purely a last resort, an extreme measure," Suzanne Schwartz, director of the FDA’s office of strategic partnerships and technology innovation, told the AP. "From the FDA’s perspective, there is a need for us to move back towards contingency and conventional strategies, which is, you use the respirator for the interaction, and then you dispose of it and get a new one."

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia FDA Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at Eagles player trade candidates, and expected compensation
021921HowieFishing

Women's Health

Blue Cross Blue Shield pledges to cut maternal health disparities in half by 2026
Black Maternal Mortality

Movies

Philadelphia Film Society to take over former Ritz at the Bourse movie theater
PFS Bourse Theater

Investigations

Ocean City will seek independent contractor amid probe of sexual misconduct in beach patrol
Sweetheart Coast Ocean City

Opinion

John McMullen: Maybe Nick Sirianni is exactly what the Eagles, fanbase need
Eagles Nick Sirianni

Entertainment

Outdoor movie nights to return to Schuylkill Banks
Schuylkill Banks movies

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved