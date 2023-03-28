Nets rule out Ben Simmons for remainder of season

Ben Simmons' season in Brooklyn is over. Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn announced to reporters on Tuesday that Simmons would be ruled out for the remainder of the year, as he rehabs his back injury.

This past Friday, the Nets released a statement about Simmons' injury situation, stating, "Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back after a reevaluation earlier today. He will remain out of action while we determine the best long-term course of treatment."

The former Sixers All-Star has not suited up for Brooklyn since Feb. 15. In 42 games this season (33 starts), Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Things have changed rapidly for Simmons since the Sixers' playoff flameout in 2021. He sat out the start of the 2022 season in Philly before being traded to Brooklyn for a package centered around James Harden. He did not play for Brooklyn last year following the trade. What NBA media members assumed would be a new Big 3 with the Nets between Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant quickly evaporated, as the latter two players were both dealt elsewhere this season and a new locale has not shifted the trajectory of Simmons' career.

The curious case of Ben Simmons continues on and will likely always draw attention throughout Philadelphia given his well-documented high highs and low lows in a Sixers uniform.

