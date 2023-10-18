More Sports:

October 18, 2023

NBA trade rumors: 'Sizable gap' in negotiations on James Harden deal between Sixers and Clippers

The latest James Harden trade rumors state that the Sixers and Clippers have been discussing a deal around the star guard, but there remains a 'sizable gap' in when it comes to compensation.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
James-Harden-Sixers-Trade-Rumors-Clippers Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

The Sixers and Clippers are reportedly still discussing a potential James Harden trade, but it appears that the two sides are far apart on what a deal would look like.

On the heels of the report that James Harden was a "no show" at Sixers practice on Wednesday comes a new wrinkle in the Harden saga.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Clippers, Harden's desired trade destination, and the Sixers have a "sizable gap" when it comes to the negotiating table:

The fact that Wojnarowski mentions that the two teams have been talking in recent days is a plus for Sixers fans out there who just want to rip the Band-Aid off and have this ordeal be over. I would echo that sentiment. With a barrage of second-round exits and playoff disappointments over the last half-decade, apathy is starting to sink in even with the team having the reigning NBA MVP in Joel Embiid. How badly do you have to screw up as a franchise to have an All-World player and still see Philadelphians turning a blind eye to your team? Astounding stuff.

I don't know when the Harden saga will end. Perhaps it lasts well into the season, as occurred during Ben Simmons' final year with the Sixers. Daryl Morey is always going to attempt to extract as much value as possible in any trade, but the longer Harden sits out ahead of becoming a free agent next summer, we may reach a point of diminishing returns. 

