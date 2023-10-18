Report: James Harden a 'no show' at Sixers practice

The James Harden saga continues on.

A new report from The Athletic's Shams Charania indicates that Harden was a "no show" for Sixers practice on Wednesday:

Charania goes on to state that Harden has not been with the Sixers since Sunday. Not great!

I have no clue what happens next with Harden. Will he play this season and mope around the court? Will he continuously be absent from the team? Will he once more harp on his trade demands and publicly go after Daryl Morey? I don't have those clear-cut answers, but I know the future is going to be rough for this organization and, unfortunately, Sixers fans. With this cloud hanging over the franchise, I can envision the city tuning out on basketball with the Eagles season and Red October concurrently happening. It's such a weird state of affairs for a team that has the reigning NBA MVP on their roster, but apathy has certainly set in for Philadelphians.

The Sixers have their final preseason game on Friday at home against the Atlanta Hawks. They open their season next Thursday in a nationally televised matchup with the Bucks in Milwaukee. My gut feeling says that Harden isn't on the court that night.

