More News:

March 14, 2019

Netflix won't renew 'One Day At a Time' for fourth season due to low viewership

But reaction on social media says otherwise about the size of the fanbase for the reboot of Norman Lear's 1970s comedy

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Netflix
netflix logo Netflix/Netflix

Netflix announced it would not renew the sitcom "One Day At a Time" for a fourth season on Thursday. 

The streaming-video platform made a series of statements about its decision, saying it "spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work, but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season." 

MORE CULTURE: Will Smith gets mentored by Dave Chappelle in new 'Bucket List' episode

But Netflix, similar to Amazon and Hulu, does not release viewership analytics. 

The show, a reboot of the 1970s Norman Lear comedy featuring the iconic Rita Moreno, received positive reviews and had a 91 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Some have called it one of Netflix's best shows, as it has expertly addressed topics like racism, LGBTQ experiences, and mental illness.

Shortly after the announcement, #saveODAAT and #ODAAT began trending on Twitter. Producer and writer of the show Mike Royce released a statement on Twitter on Thursday morning, saying that the show "will be exploring other places ... and with any luck we'll find one." 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Netflix Philadelphia Sitcoms LGBTQ Streaming

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Travel

Wildwood beach box rentals expand to Wildwood Crest, sell out in two days
Carroll - Wildwood Beach Lifeguards

Movies

City Hall’s William Penn statue gets obliterated in new ‘Shazam!’ trailer
Shazam William Penn Statue

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Festivals

The Women's Film Festival is back for fifth year with exciting lineup
2019 Women's Film Festival image for This Changes Everything film

Alternative Medicine

Experts think we should drop the 'antibacterial' outlook on life
antibacterial hand washing pexels

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved