Netflix won't renew 'One Day At a Time' for fourth season due to low viewership

Netflix announced it would not renew the sitcom "One Day At a Time" for a fourth season on Thursday.

The streaming-video platform made a series of statements about its decision, saying it "spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work, but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season."

But Netflix, similar to Amazon and Hulu, does not release viewership analytics.

The show, a reboot of the 1970s Norman Lear comedy featuring the iconic Rita Moreno, received positive reviews and had a 91 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Some have called it one of Netflix's best shows, as it has expertly addressed topics like racism, LGBTQ experiences, and mental illness.

Shortly after the announcement, #saveODAAT and #ODAAT began trending on Twitter. Producer and writer of the show Mike Royce released a statement on Twitter on Thursday morning, saying that the show "will be exploring other places ... and with any luck we'll find one."

