More News:

June 12, 2021

New England man swallowed by whale, lives to tell the tale

Michael Packard had a whale of a day, escaping the jaws of a humpback whale

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Whales
Man swallowed by whale Mike Doherty/Unsplash

A New England Lobster diver was swallowed whole during a dive Friday before making a close escape, suffering no major injuries.

In an incredibly rare encounter, a New England lobster diver was swallowed by a massive humpback whale Friday morning.

Michael Packard, 56, suffered soft tissue damage from the incident and no severe injuries, and was released from Cape Cod Hospital after receiving treatment, Cape Cod Times reported.

Packard said that a little before 8 a.m. Friday, he entered the water for his second dive of the day off Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

He dove deep into the water to pluck lobsters from the bottom of the ocean, as he'd done countless times before. Only this time, Packard was swallowed whole by a humpback whale.

“All of a sudden, I felt this huge shove and the next thing I knew it was completely black,” Packard told the Times

He said he first thought he was inside a great white shark, but when he didn't feel any teeth, he knew he'd been swallowed by a whale.

“I was completely inside; it was completely black,” Packard said. “I thought to myself, ‘there’s no way I’m getting out of here. I’m done, I’m dead.’ All I could think of was my boys — they’re 12 and 15 years old.”

He struggled inside the whale and said he could feel it shaking its head, and after about 30 to 40 seconds, he was released.

"I was just laying on the surface floating and saw his tail and he went back down, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I got out of that, I survived,'" he said to NBC10.

Humpback whales can grow past 50 feet long and weigh more than 40 tons, according to Oceana. They are typically peaceful creatures and don't tend to be aggressive towards humans.

This was likely an accidental encounter and not an intentional attack by the whale,  saidJooke Robbins, director of Humpback Whale Studies at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown.

The esophagus on non toothed whales is too small to swallow humans, but they could hold something in their mouth before spitting it out, Robbins said.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Whales Massachusetts Whale Boston Fishing New England

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' Game 3 win over Hawks
Simmons-Korkmaz-Young_061221_usat

Sponsored

Scholarship offers tuition-free college
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Investigations

Were Ted Bundy's first murders at the Jersey Shore? Decades later, unsolved case still has ominous links
Bundy Jersey Shore

Food & Drink

Wildwood's Shamrock Beef and Ale closes after 80 years in business
Shamrock Wildwood closes

Food & Drink

Sabrina's Cafe bringing weekend brunch to the Jersey Shore
Sabrina's Cafe brunch NJ

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved