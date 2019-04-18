New Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault came to Philly to 'win now'

For Flyers fans desperate for the team to free itself from the seemingly endless cycle of mediocrity, hearing Alain Vigneault speak for the first time as the team's head coach was a sure breath of fresh air.

Right off the bat, the 12th winningest coach in NHL history said Thursday as he was introduced to the media that he had three criteria for deciding his next coaching decision. Philly fit all three.

"[First], an opportunity to win," the coach said, "an opportunity in the short term, to win a Stanley Cup. When I look at and analyze the parts that we have here in Philly, when I look at the options we have in improving this team it gets a check mark from me.

"The second thing was the possibility to work with a GM who shares a lot of the same ideas as far as building a winner, building a hockey culture, developing players to make this a high-end winning environment, and a place were winners would want to be. After having a few in depth discussions with [GM Chuck Fletcher] it got another check mark.

"The third thing I was looking for was a first rate organization. In order to win you need a total commitment from ownership and there's no doubt we had that here."

To summarize, a coach with two Stanley Cup appearances and eight 100-point seasons under his belt thinks the Flyers can achieve the same. And soon.

That has to feel pretty good.

"I know what it takes for a team to have success on a consistent basis and that's what I intend to do here with the Flyers," Vigneault said, citing Claude Giroux's excellent leadership as one of the biggest assets the team has. "I believe with the proper direction, with a coaching staff working with manager the Flyers with the potential on this team will be a very good team in the near future."

Giroux may be the quintessential leader for a great hockey coach, but Vigneault had someone else in mind too when he was contemplating the ceiling of the Flyers squad he is about to take over.

"There is some solid youth with a lot of upside here coming to its own," Vigneault said. "There's good goaltending, being one of those youth pieces, there's a solid core group that in my mind needs the right direction."

Carter Hart and Giroux, a storied program and a fan base aching for a winner are a pretty good draw. Vigneault brings with him a ton of experience and clout, and while at first he may have seemed a bit of a surprise as the hire to be the 21st Flyers' coach it seems clear he thinks the team is a lot closer to competing for Cups than their 37-37-8 record in 2018-19 may suggest.

"The Flyers are a very good team and with the proper mindset, the proper culture, they can be a good team in the next few years," Vigneault said.

And then, Vigneault said the words everyone who owns an old Chris Pronger jersey t-shirt, or an Eric Lindros sweater, or any other piece of orange and black in their closet wants to hear:

"On my bucket list I need one more thing. I need to win a Stanley Cup," the 57-year-old with 1,216 career coaching wins said. "I've been close twice, with Vancouver and New York. And I think this will be the right one. I really believe we have some strong pieces, Chuck and I have talked in-depth about the areas in which we will be able improve, it might not happen quickly but we think we will be able to do it."

