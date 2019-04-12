Flyers reporter John Boruk out at NBC Sports Philadelphia after more than a decade

Flyers reporter and television personality John Boruk announced Friday afternoon his time with NBC Sports Philadelphia is up after 13 years with the company.

Boruk thanked the company, which was still known as Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia when he was hired, and his followers via Twitter on Friday:

The timing isn’t terribly surprising, even if the move is: The Flyers just recently finished their regular season, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the third time in the last five years.

Boruk didn’t say whether he has a new position lined up.

A number of his colleagues and followers were sad to hear the news:

It’s been a busy last year-plus for NBC Sports Philadelphia, as the network has hemorrhaged some of its biggest on-air names while adding new talent and, most recently, upgrading its studios.



Last March, reporter Marshall Harris departed, eventually landing in Sacramento. Last April, Michael Barkann moved into a new role as the network’s main pre- and post-game host. Last June, Sixers reporter Molly Sullivan was let go, eventually landing with the Eagles. And last August, Rob Ellis left the network.

On the flip side, the network is adding a betting-focused series through its NBC Sports Philadelphia+ service, and bringing Jimmy Rollins into the fold for select Phillies games this year.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.