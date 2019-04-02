Anthony Gargano, Marc Farzetta to host betting-focused series on NBC Sports Philadelphia+

NBC Sports Philadelphia is doubling down on its coverage of sports betting, launching a new show this week with hosts Anthony Gargano and Marc Farzetta.

The new program will debut Wednesday night and be simulcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ during the Sixers game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The telecast will feature Farzetta, Gargano and Brad Feinberg as they discuss betting lines and how in-game action affects various bets. The same team hosted the network's NFL-centric betting show "The Daily Line" when it premiered last year.

Wednesday night's Sixers game will air on the main NBC Sports Philadelphia network with the regular broadcast team of Marc Zumoff, Alaa Abdelnaby and Serena Winters.

The second telecast also will have on-screen graphics providing data, information and a glossary of betting terms. The live on-court action that is broadcast will be identical to the primary Sixers game telecast.

“We are thrilled to be the first to provide this betting-focused programming and analysis, with a format that is relevant to everyone, from those just learning to advanced bettors,” said NBC Sports Philadelphia president Brian Monihan. “This live coverage continues our commitment to engage our fans in new and exciting ways.”



As sports betting continues to expand in the United States, the rest of NBC's regional sports networks could soon follow suit with a similar emphasis on gambling coverage.

In four of the six states where sports betting has been legalized, including Pennsylvania, the betting public is beating the sports books and cutting into the states' anticipated revenues. Any opportunity to make money on gambling will likely draw the bettors' interest, even if the odds of beating the books usually evens out in the long-run.

The new series premieres on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.