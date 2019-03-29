More News:

March 29, 2019

Mount Airy, Mohegan Sun Pocono casinos apply for sports-betting licenses

Two more casinos are eyeing Pennsylvania's growing sports gambling industry

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Casinos Sports Betting
Mohegan Sun Pocono Screenshot/Google Street View

The Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County.

Two more casinos in Pennsylvania are angling to join the state’s booming sports betting industry.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced Friday that Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County and Mohegan Sun Pocono in Luzerne County have both applied for sports-betting licenses, according to the Associated Press.

Interestingly, the two casinos are less than 40 miles from each other.

The casinos are seeking to join the five Pennsylvania casinos with sports books already open, including three in the Philadelphia area. The sports betting scene in the Keystone State has exploded since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized sports betting across the country.

SugarHouse Casino in Fishtown, Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino in Chester, and Parx Casino in Bensalem all have operational sports books, along with Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Hershey and Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.

Mount Airy was approved for an interactive gaming license, which deals with things like placing sports bets on a mobile device, last August. Interactive gaming, however isn’t yet legal in Pennsylvania. Online gambling is only currently legal and regulated in New Jersey, Delaware, and Nevada.

According to PlayPennsylvania.com, a privately-operated website dedicated to covering the state’s casinos, sports betting in Pennsylvania has generated $7,069,574 in revenue.

Adam Hermann

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

