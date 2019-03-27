Human skull found in Poconos, state police search for additional remains

Pennsylvania State Police officers spent Wednesday searching a wooded area in Chestnuthill Township, a week after a human skull was reportedly found in Monroe County.

State police said the skull was found on March 20, according to WNEP, and more than 20 people spread out across the wooded area Wednesday as authorities expanded the investigation.

State troopers, the Monroe County coroner, and graduate students from Mercyhurst University all contributed to the search team efforts along Hypsie Gap Road in the area, according to WNEP.

Pennsylvania-based first responder company Unmanned Response also provided overhead drone and mapping of the search area, according to Lehigh Valley Live.

Trooper David Peters told WNEP that state police don’t believe there is any danger to the public, and that the wider search on Wednesday was mainly about gathering more information.

When the skull was first discovered last week, Peters said, officers used cadaver dogs to search the area and a forensic unit conducted a preliminary search.

