More News:

March 27, 2019

Controversial billboard near Pittsburgh displays hate speech, Antwon Rose image

People are calling for the sign to be removed, but it's owned by a private citizen who doesn't think it's racist

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Controversies Hate Speech
Antwon Rose @WTAE/Twitter

A billboard displaying a racial slur and controversial images of Antwon Rose is receiving a lot of backlash.

A billboard displaying some controversial imagery of Antwon Rose is getting a lot of attention on social media this week amid protests and riots in the wake of the acquittal of the police officer who fatally shot the young black man.

The billboard reads, "Legal System Works, Justice Served, Get over it," along with photos of Rose and former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld. Above Rose's photo is the word "criminal" and above Rosfeld is the word "policeman."

The other side of the electronic board contains a racial slur, reading "Question: Why can Blacks say n**** but Whites can't?"

MORE: GOP mayoral candidate Billy Ciancaglini says people calling him 'a Nazi' are 'ridiculous' and wrong

Unsurprisingly, the billboard has caused a lot of backlash in Pennsylvania and beyond. The board's electricity was even tampered with on Monday night amid calls for the owner to take it down.

The sign — owned by local businessman John Placek, according to WTAE — has been leased for two years from the local fire department in Worthington, Armstrong County. The images of Rose and Rosfeld reportedly are just one of many racist slides the electronic board plays.

Pennsylvania Rep. Jeff Pyle has even commented on it, saying his office has gotten a lot of calls asking for it to be removed. 

"Actually, you'd kind of be preaching to the choir," Pyle said in a video posted to YouTube on Monday. "I've seen the gentlemen's billboards before and most definitely do not approve." 

Since it's privately owned, Pyle basically said it's out of his hands.

According to what Pyle says in the video, Placek has threatened to sue the fire department if they break the lease. Pyle also said that PennDOT cannot do anything about the signage, as it's removed from the roadway.

In an interview with WTAE, Placek said he does not think the language is racist. His reasoning for it is that "We got to get people talking about (race). We gotta get them excited. And that's what I've done," he said.

Placek added:

"We need to get over the part, I'm black, you're white, you're hispanic. Who cares? I don't care about that. I do care how you act, I do care how you stand for my flag, our flag. ... The board was never meant to hurt anybody. I would never do that. I'm a patriot, I'm an American."

The social media backlash over the language and message has been explosive.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Controversies Hate Speech Pittsburgh Philadelphia PennDOT

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

10 Phillies storylines to watch for during the 2019 regular season
Bryce-Harper-JT-Realmuto-032619_USAT

Entertainment

Here's everything that's leaving Netflix in April
Everything that's leaving Netflix in April

Wawa

Wawa teases 'new hoagie' with opening of South Street location
12122018_Wawa_Old_City

Phillies

2019 World Series odds: Phillies' chances improving and bettors are showing the love
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 Home Opener

Entertainment

Best 'Game of Thrones' episodes to binge before season 8
Game of Thrones season 8

Food and Drink

Trolley car restaurants to give out free ice cream April Fools Day
soft serve ice cream

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved