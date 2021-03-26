New Jersey expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to adults 55 and older

New Jersey has fully vaccinated about 15.8% of its population — about 1.36 million people. Gov. Phil Murphy wants to vaccinate 70% of the state's adult population — about 4.7 million people — by July. About 30% of the state's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The expanded eligibility requirements come as New Jersey expects to receive an increase in vaccines from the federal government. At a press briefing Friday, Murphy said next week's shipment includes 494,430 doses — a 20% increase.

As a residents older than 55, Murphy and his wife, Tammy, are included in the next vaccination group. He said they will not receive any preferential treatment.

"I'm going to make my vaccine appointment, as will she, through the same process that millions of New Jerseyans have done for theirs," Murphy said.

He also tossed a friendly jab at reporters, who are also included in the next phase.

"To our friends in the media, you will be included in this expansion for April 5th, regardless of the tough questions you ask me," Murphy said. "Many of you have been right there on the front lines fighting this pandemic. You have kept your communities informed and we thank you for that."



FEMA will be opening a Community Vaccination Center at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark. It will have the capacity to inoculate 6,000 people per day.