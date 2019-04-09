More Health:

April 09, 2019

Amid New Jersey measles outbreak, a suspected case at elementary school

Lacey School District is facing a potential measles exposure

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Schools
forked elementary measles pan xiaozhen/Unsplash

Forked River Elementary School parents are awaiting confirmation on the suspected case.

So far in 2019, New Jersey has seen 13 confirmed cases of measles, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. But that number may increase with reports that a Forked River Elementary School student in the Lacey Township School District may also be infected. 

For now, the student is suspected of having the disease, as the school district works with the Ocean County Health Department to confirm the case, Patch reports. 

Superintendent of Schools Vanessa P. Clark penned a message to parents regarding the potential infection on Monday stating: “With the current measles outbreak investigation in New Jersey, we understand that parents have questions about what can be done to keep children safe, and what their child’s school will do if a case of measles is confirmed at their site.” 

RELATED READ: 5 N.J. schools closed Friday due to stomach bug outbreak

Clark added that even though measles is generally spread through the air, the custodial staff at Forked River will be doubling down on cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

If the infection is confirmed, Clark said a school nurse "will review all staff and student vaccination records and work with public health officials to determine the risk of further spread.” Any unvaccinated student exposed to the virus must remain out of school for the 21 days it may take for symptoms to become known, she wrote — in bold.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, 90 percent of individuals who come in close contact with an infected person will get measles if they are not vaccinated. For more information on the measles and the outbreak in New Jersey, check out the health department’s full run-down here.

A number of communities across the United States, including Brooklyn, have had recent outbreaks of the disease. On Tuesday, the New York City health commissioner declared a health emergency, ordering all unvaccinated people in the Williamsburg section of the borough to get the vaccine. People in violation of that order will be cited and could be fined $1,000 per instance, officials said.

More than 250 measles cases have been reported in Williamsburg since September, according to the commissioner's order.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Schools New Jersey Measles Viruses Infection

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles' top 10 options with their first round pick
040319HowieRoseman

Opinion

Meet the 20 worst Philadelphians (you may have made the list)
15th Street Sidewalk Center City Philadelphia 04082019

Transportation

Vintage steam train will run on SEPTA's Doylestown line for first time in 28 years
North Wales Steam Train Locomotive

Sixers

Who should the Sixers want as their first-round opponent?
040819-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Health News

Candida auris: Here's what you should know about the superbug fungus spreading worldwide
04072018_resistant_bacteria_CDC.

Investigations

Suspect filmed sucker-punching victim at busy Fishtown intersection
Suspect Fishtown Punch

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved