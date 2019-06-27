New Jersey couple disappears in Barbados after renting Jet Ski

The pair were wearing lifejackets when they left, according to police. When the couple did not return by 2:55 p.m., the Jet Ski operator became worried and reached out to other operators in a search to find them.

After no one had seen them it was reported to the police. The Police Marine Unit and Coast Guard conducted a search but were not able to find them. Police also checked the couple's room at Discovery Bay Hotel but did not find them.

Police officials stated in a press conference late Wednesday night that the Coast Guard will expand their search in Barbados on Thursday to find the missing couple.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.