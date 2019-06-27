New Jersey couple disappears in Barbados after renting Jet Ski

June 27, 2019
The Barbados' Coast Guard is expanding their search on Thursday for a New Jersey couple that went missing on Monday afternoon in Saint James, Barbados.
The Royal Barbados Police Force released a statement on Tuesday asking for assistance in locating Montclair natives, Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25. The couple was last seen renting a Jet Ski around 2:30 p.m. in Holetown Beach while on vacation in Saint James. They have not been seen since.
The pair were wearing lifejackets when they left, according to police. When the couple did not return by 2:55 p.m., the Jet Ski operator became worried and reached out to other operators in a search to find them.
After no one had seen them it was reported to the police. The Police Marine Unit and Coast Guard conducted a search but were not able to find them. Police also checked the couple's room at Discovery Bay Hotel but did not find them.
Police officials stated in a press conference late Wednesday night that the Coast Guard will expand their search in Barbados on Thursday to find the missing couple.
