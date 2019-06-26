More News:

June 26, 2019

New Jersey police looking for person who threw kittens from moving car

The incident in Toms River is strikingly similar to an incident in Galloway earlier this month


By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Animals Vehicles
Contributed image/Toms River Police Department

Toms River Police Department was called over the weekend after a witnesses observed the passenger of a Nissan Pathfinder throw two kittens into the road.

For the second time this month, police in New Jersey are looking for someone who reportedly threw kittens from a moving vehicle.

The Toms River Police Department responded to a call over the weekend when a witness reported seeing a passenger in a red Nissan Pathfinder throw kittens into the road along Route 70.

One of the two kittens thrown from the vehicle was immediately run over by a passing vehicle, according to the eyewitness, who then rescued the second kitten. The second kitten escaped into nearby woods before police arrived, according to police.

This is the second time in a 20-day span someone has been spotted throwing kittens out of a car in New Jersey.

Earlier this month, police in Galloway relayed reports of an unknown person who was seen throwing kittens out of a vehicle while traveling near the Garden State Parkway.

Police are asking anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact Detective Tom Grosse at 732-349-0150, extension 1263.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

