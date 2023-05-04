More News:

May 04, 2023

Missing Jersey Shore postal worker's car found abandoned, out of gas on Garden State Parkway, police say

Corey McFadden, 33, didn't show up for work Monday after driving north from Cape May County. His family hasn't heard from him since Friday

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Police are searching for Corey McFadden, 33, of Lower Township, New Jersey, after his car was found abandoned Sunday morning on the side of the Garden State Parkway in Wall Township, Monmouth County, investigators say.

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier from Cape May County was reported missing Monday after he left home last weekend and his car was found abandoned about 100 miles north on the Garden State Parkway, police said.

Family members and co-workers of 33-year-old Corey McFadden, of the Villas section of Lower Township, became concerned when McFadden didn't show up for work Monday, police said. His car had been found Sunday morning and appeared to have run out of gas around mile marker 96.4 on the parkway in Wall Township, Monmouth County, a Lower Township police spokesperson said Thursday. The keys were still inside the car.

McFadden's parents told WPG Talk Radio that they had last been in touch with Corey on Friday. They believe Corey was by himself when he left his home at some point last weekend. He did not have his wallet or his cell phone with him.

Wall Township police and New Jersey State Police searched the area surrounding McFadden's car, but were unable to find him.

Authorities in Wall Township have asked residents in the area of Brice Park, Sandpiper Way, Shoreline Drive, Westside Drive, Allenwood Lakewood Road and Atlantic Avenue to check residential camera footage for possible signs of where Corey might have gone after leaving his car.

It's unknown whether McFadden had planned to continue traveling north to New York City, or if he got in a car with another person driving up the Garden State Parkway.

There has been no indication that McFadden returned to the Cape May area after leaving, the Lower Township police spokesperson said.

Police don't have any information at this time suggesting McFadden's disappearance is a criminal investigation. They are seeking the public's help to determine his whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Township Police at (609) 886-2711.

