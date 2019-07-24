Over 60,000 New Jersey residents still without power after Monday's storm

It could be as late as Friday before residents see their electricity restored, though the Board of Public Utilities noted that it could go late into the weekend, according to the report.



Over 360,000 homes and business were affected by Monday's storms, causing electrical outages throughout the state. Philadelphia and New Jersey saw gusts of up to 65 mph.

In Philadelphia, 7,000 PECO customers were without power on Monday night, but that number grew on Tuesday morning when more than 20,000 customers were without power in the Philadelphia region.

Over 234,000 New Jersey residents were still affected by the storm on Tuesday. Over the past 24 hours, crews have worked over night to bring those numbers down.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 2,000 customers remain without power in the Philadelphia-area.



