New Jersey man breaks into Taylor Swift's home, removes his shoes to be polite

The string of attempts to break into Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home just keeps growing — but this time, a New Jersey man was successful.

The suspect, Richard McEwan, of Milford, Hunterdon County, allegedly scaled the side of the 11,744-square-foot home around 5 p.m Friday and made it inside. Swift was not home at the time.

A motion detector activated an alarm and the police were immediately called, NJ.com reported. A security guard was present at the 5-acre property at the time but apparently was sitting near the home's ocean wall and could not hear anything because of the wind.

After searching the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate, officers found McEwan had broken a glass door to get inside, and had taken his shoes off. He told police he did so to be polite, NJ.com reported.

After a brief chase, police were able to arrest McEwan. He was not carrying any weapons.

This is the third person since July that has attempted to enter Swift's Westerly, Rhode Island, home.

