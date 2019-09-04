More News:

September 04, 2019

New Jersey man breaks into Taylor Swift's home, removes his shoes to be polite

This is the third time the pop star's Rhode Island home has been targeted, but this is the first successful attempt to enter

Emily Rolen
0904_TaylorSwift Christopher Smith/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Taylor Swift, pictured at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. Swift's Rhode Island home was broken into for the third time over the weekend, according to police.

The string of attempts to break into Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home just keeps growing — but this time, a New Jersey man was successful. 

The suspect, Richard McEwan, of Milford, Hunterdon County, allegedly scaled the side of the 11,744-square-foot home around 5 p.m Friday and made it inside. Swift was not home at the time. 

MORE: Taylor Swift shouts out Bruce Springsteen, hometown of Reading on new song 'London Boy'

A motion detector activated an alarm and the police were immediately called, NJ.com reported. A security guard was present at the 5-acre property at the time but apparently was sitting near the home's ocean wall and could not hear anything because of the wind. 

After searching the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate, officers found McEwan had broken a glass door to get inside, and had taken his shoes off. He told police he did so to be polite, NJ.com reported.

After a brief chase, police were able to arrest McEwan. He was not carrying any weapons.

This is the third person since July that has attempted to enter Swift's Westerly, Rhode Island, home. 

