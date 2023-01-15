More Sports:

January 15, 2023

NFL playoffs: Eagles will face Giants in divisional round

By Jimmy Kempski
011522JalenHurts Bill Streicher/usa

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles' first opponent in the 2022-2023 playoffs will be a familiar foe in the New York Giants, who beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in the wildcard round.

That game will be held on Saturday, January 21. To be determined if the time slot will be 4:30 p.m. or 8:15 p.m.

The Eagles faced the Giants last Sunday in Philly, earning a win that clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and thus also a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout. The Giants rested their starters in that matchup, and the Eagles didn't exactly look very crisp, despite the end result. In Week 14, the Eagles blew out the Giants 48-22 in New Jersey.

The Eagles have dominated the Giants in recent years. They currently hold a nine-game home winning streak over them, and have won 24 of the last 30 matchups overall. The Giants last swept the Eagles in 2007. The Eagles have since swept the Giants eight times. 

Still, the Giants are now 10-7-1 on the season, and should be a formidable opponent that played well in their road win at Minnesota. 

Jimmy Kempski
