More Sports:

September 23, 2023

NFL Sunday open thread, Week 3

Follow all the Week 3 action live, right here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
092323DakPrescott Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will likely get to 3-0 against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles don't play a football game Week 3 until Monday night, so Birds fans will have a stress-free appetizer of a Sunday. For those of you who would like to discuss the rest of the action around the NFL, you may hate on whatever other teams bother you here. 

In case you missed our Week 3 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out our Week 3 picks here. The slate of games:

Early games

  1. Colts at Ravens
  2. Chargers at Vikings
  3. Falcons at Lions
  4. Broncos at Dolphins
  5. Saints at Packers
  6. Bills at Commanders
  7. Titans at Browns
  8. Patriots at Jets
  9. Texans at Jaguars

Later games

  1. Panthers at Seahawks
  2. Bears at Chiefs
  3. Cowboys at Cardinals

Sunday Night Football

  1. Steelers at Raiders

I'm not sure what NBC was thinking when they chose Steelers-Raiders for Sunday Night Football. It's not 1975.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL Sunday open thread

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman standing with glasses in hand

Six steps for women to improve their future financial state
Limited - Navy Yard - NYSI

Partnership announced to connect Philadelphians with career training in the skilled trades starting at $25/hour

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Escaped prisoner from Missouri captured in Chester County after 3 months on the run
Missouri Prison Escape

Sponsored

Experience the best of NJ at the Made in Jersey Festival
Limited - Made in Jersey Festival Main Photo 2023

Arts & Culture

Preservationists say they have two weeks to save mural from former Painted Bride building
Painted Bride demolition

Eagles

A.J. Brown addresses sideline confrontation with Jalen Hurts
AJ-Brown-Jalen-Hurts-Sideline-Eagles

Men's Health

Hot flashes are a hallmark of menopause, but aging men can get them too
Hot Flashes Men

Weekend

WXPN concerts and an Indian festival: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide Krishna Fest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved