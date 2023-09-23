NFL Sunday open thread, Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles don't play a football game Week 3 until Monday night, so Birds fans will have a stress-free appetizer of a Sunday. For those of you who would like to discuss the rest of the action around the NFL, you may hate on whatever other teams bother you here.

In case you missed our Week 3 non-Eagles rooting guide, you can find that here. You can also check out our Week 3 picks here. The slate of games:

Early games

Colts at Ravens Chargers at Vikings Falcons at Lions Broncos at Dolphins Saints at Packers Bills at Commanders Titans at Browns Patriots at Jets Texans at Jaguars

Later games

Panthers at Seahawks Bears at Chiefs Cowboys at Cardinals

Sunday Night Football

Steelers at Raiders

I'm not sure what NBC was thinking when they chose Steelers-Raiders for Sunday Night Football. It's not 1975.

