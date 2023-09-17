Week 2 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week during the NFL season we lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule. With a win in the books already on Thursday night, it'll be a stress-free Sunday for Birds fans.

And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

• Giants at Cardinals: The Giants were an abomination in front of a national audience Week 1 against the Cowboys. Their next five games:



• At Cardinals

• At 49ers

• Seahawks

• At Dolphins

• At Bills

If the Giants lose to the Cardinals, they are headed for an absolutely disastrous season.

• Jets at Cowboys: On the flip side of that Giants-Cowboys matchup Week 1, Dallas looked incredible, mostly on defense. I'm sure the Eagles would like to see them cool off a little Week 2.

• Commanders at Broncos: The Commanders looked shaky Week 1 against the Cardinals, but they got the W. It would be ideal for the Eagles if Washington didn't get to 2-0.



Next opponent

• Bears at Buccaneers: The Bucs are the Eagles' Week 3 opponent, so the focus inside the NovaCare Complex will be on this game. The Eagles have three big-name defensive minds in Bill Belichick, Brian Flores, and Todd Bowles on their schedule the first three games of the season in 2023. Of course, they beat Belichick and Flores, but those guys were also able to confuse Jalen Hurts.



The Eagles may get some insight into how the Bucs will try to slow a quarterback who can make plays with his legs in this matchup. It's probably best if the Bucs lose to a bad Bears team.

Other threatening contenders

• 49ers at Rams: Just about everything went right for the 49ers Week 1. Brock Purdy looked like a legitimate top 10 quarterback, Brandon Aiyuk had a breakout game, the Niners got their run game going, and the defense dominated. Like with the Cowboys above, I'm sure the Eagles would like to see the 49ers cool off Week 2.

Draft pick watch

• Saints at Panthers: The Eagles own the Saints' second-round pick. Let's fire up the PFF mock draft simulator! We'll just do two rounds.

• Round 1: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

• Round 2 (from Saints): Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

• Round 2: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

I know, too soon. (Also, it probably took me more time deciding on who to pick than it took me to write the rest of this article.)

NFC vs. NFC

• Packers at Falcons: The Falcons feel like this year's version of the team you want to draw in your first playoff game, so the more games they win for now, the better.

• Seahawks at Lions: The Seahawks and Lions headed into 2023 as a pair of teams that could perhaps become surprise contenders in the NFC. The Lions looked the part Week 1; the Seahawks did not. A Seahawks win would bring each team back to the middle, while a Lions win will increase that young team's confidence.

For future reference

The following bolded teams play the Eagles this season, so they're just worth keeping an eye on, but it doesn't matter much who wins:

Chiefs at Jaguars Raiders at Bills Dolphins at Patriots

Side note: In the Dolphins-Patriots game, it'll be interesting to see if the Patriots' defense can slow the Dolphins' high octane offense like they did Week 1 against the Eagles.

Irrelevant to the Eagles

Ravens at Bengals Chargers at Titans Colts at Texans Browns at Steelers

