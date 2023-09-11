Report: Eagles sign former first-round LB Rashaan Evans to practice squad

The Eagles were quick to add more linebacker depth in the wake of Nakobe Dean's foot injury.

Former first-rounder Rashaan Evans is being signed to the Eagles practice squad, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, giving the Birds another option to work with as they navigate at least the next few games without their designated defensive signal caller.

Evans was a 22nd overall selection by Tennessee in the 2018 draft and went on to play four seasons for the Titans before latching on with Atlanta last year.

As a Falcon, Evans started all 17 games and recorded a career-high 159 tackles to go with two sacks, which was just a 0.5 sack shy of his career-best 2.5 from 2019.

The 27-year old has mostly played as an inside linebacker, which will likely put him in a rotation between Christian Elliss and Zach Cunningham (maybe Nick Morrow too) if and when he gets called up.

Dean, who wears the green dot for the Eagles' defense, left Sunday's season opener in the second half and was deemed questionable to return. Elliss took over relaying the plays in his place.

Linebacker was an area of concern heading into the season given a notable lack of depth and a lot of responsibility being placed on Dean in just his second year, and that concern became pretty evident on Sunday as the Patriots' offense exploited the middle of the field despite the Eagles coming out on top 25-20.

It'll be a quick turnaround as well since the Eagles are back up again on Thursday night against Minnesota.

