More Sports:

September 11, 2023

Report: Eagles sign former first-round LB Rashaan Evans to practice squad

Evans is an inside linebacker who will give the Eagles another option to work with alongside Christian Elliss, Zach Cunningham, and possibly Nick Morrow.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Rashaan-Evans-Tackle-Falcons-Panthers-11.10.2022-NFL.jpg Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Rashaan Evans, shown making a tackle for the Falcons against the Carolina Panthers last season, was signed to the Eagles' practice squad on Monday.

The Eagles were quick to add more linebacker depth in the wake of Nakobe Dean's foot injury

Former first-rounder Rashaan Evans is being signed to the Eagles practice squad, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, giving the Birds another option to work with as they navigate at least the next few games without their designated defensive signal caller. 

Evans was a 22nd overall selection by Tennessee in the 2018 draft and went on to play four seasons for the Titans before latching on with Atlanta last year. 

As a Falcon, Evans started all 17 games and recorded a career-high 159 tackles to go with two sacks, which was just a 0.5 sack shy of his career-best 2.5 from 2019. 

The 27-year old has mostly played as an inside linebacker, which will likely put him in a rotation between Christian Elliss and Zach Cunningham (maybe Nick Morrow too) if and when he gets called up. 

Dean, who wears the green dot for the Eagles' defense, left Sunday's season opener in the second half and was deemed questionable to return. Elliss took over relaying the plays in his place. 

Linebacker was an area of concern heading into the season given a notable lack of depth and a lot of responsibility being placed on Dean in just his second year, and that concern became pretty evident on Sunday as the Patriots' offense exploited the middle of the field despite the Eagles coming out on top 25-20. 

It'll be a quick turnaround as well since the Eagles are back up again on Thursday night against Minnesota. 

MORE: James Bradberry could miss Week 2 with concussion

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Rashaan Evans Nakobe Dean

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Brooklyn Bowl is Philly's hottest entertainment destination this fall
Limited - Asian Arts Initiative - Invasive Species

Asian Arts Initiative's new augmented reality exhibition reimagines an abandoned patch of the city’s streetscape

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

As Danelo Cavalcante manhunt moves north, Longwood Gardens to reopen
danelo-cavelcante-ring-cam.jpg

Sponsored

Brooklyn Bowl is Philly's hottest entertainment destination this fall
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Patriots game
091023JalenCarter

Health News

Over 100,000 at-home COVID-19 tests recalled by Philadelphia Dept. of Public Health
Covid tests

Books

'It's Always Sunny' cookbook shares recipes for rum ham, milk steak
'It's Always Sunny' cookbook

Festivals

Paint pumpkins and twist pretzels at Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival
Harvest Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved