What they're saying: The Eagles can always fall back on the run

The Eagles are 2-0 after putting away the Vikings in a primetime homecoming for the second straight year.

St. Joe's Prep product D'Andre Swift was the star of the night with a 175-yard rushing performance, Jalen Carter continues to be everything as advertised while Jordan Davis looks like he has taken a massive leap in development, the Eagles' O-line is still one of the NFL's best, and primetime Kirk Cousins is still primetime Kirk Cousins.

Plus Minnesota couldn't hold on to the ball for dear life.

Anyway, here's what they're saying about the Birds after Thursday night's win...

When in doubt, run

Brian Johnson is only two games into his role as the Eagles' offensive coordinator, so some growing pains and learning lessons on the fly were probably to be expected, even with the major precedent that Jalen Hurts and the juggernaut of an offensive unit set with last season.

Fans will tell you that hasn't made it any less frustrating to watch though. Against the Patriots in Week 1, Hurts and the offense struggled to ever get fully going, and for the bulk of the first half against the Vikings on Thursday night, they were stalling out again – the home crowd was booing them even.

Johnson needed to make an adjustment, as Dave Zangaro wrote. He put his faith in the offensive line and D'Andre Swift's ability to shift the tempo of the game to the ground.

It paid off.

Zangaro continued:

After the Eagles’ offense hit a rough patch in the first half, Johnson began to trust the run game. And it paid off in a major way in the Eagles’ 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles are far from perfect, but they’re 2-0. And by the end of Thursday’s game, the Eagles had rushed for 259 yards and D’Andre Swift went off for a career-high 175, running behind the talented offensive line. Those 259 yards are the second most of the Nick Sirianni Era and the Eagles ended up controlling the clock for over 39 minutes. It was a dominant performance from the O-line and from Swift. But what was perhaps most encouraging was that Johnson, the first-year OC, was able to adjust and figure out what worked. The Vikings were clearly hell-bent on taking away downfield explosives and were conceding chunks in the run game.

So Johnson didn’t overthink it. He kept calling runs and the Eagles kept moving the sticks. [NBCSP]

When in doubt, run.

Making the grade

We talked on Friday about Jordan Mailata and how he scored the highest grade for an offensive tackle since 2010 over at PFF with Thursday night's performance, but a couple of other Eagles made the grade too.

Josh Sweat, who I maintain is still one of the best-kept secrets in the NFL because of the Eagles' already loaded pass rush, caused the Vikings fits off the edge with the strip-sack of Kirk Cousins, seven additional pressures, and a 92.6 pass-rushing grade.

Get used to seeing No. 94 all over the backfield. He's only just getting started.

As for DeVonta Smith? Well, he's in a company of his own right now early into this very young season.

The Eagles might not have it fully together yet, but they definitely have the pieces, and some of them alone are enough to get them by for the time being while they work it out.