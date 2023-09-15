Eagles' Jordan Mailata scores PFF's highest-graded game for an offensive tackle since 2010

Nothing was getting by Jordan Mailata on Thursday night, and it shows in the numbers.

After the Eagles put away the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28, to improve to 2-0 on the young season, Pro Football Focus released its report cards for the prime-time matchup, revealing that Mailata graded out with a performance at left tackle the likes of which hasn't been seen in years.

With zero sacks, zero hurries, and zero pressures allowed on his assignments Thursday night, Mailata achieved a 96.9 overall grade from PFF – the highest mark from an offensive tackle since 2010.

In pass blocking, he graded out at 90.3, and in the run block, 95.5, which helped D'Andre Swift go off for 175 yards on the ground in the best Eagles rushing performance in a decade.

The Eagles' O-line was uncharacteristically shaky last week against New England, but is still amongst the best in the league and re-established that Thursday night against the Vikings, with Mailata on the left side being a big reason why.

They're not flawless, as Jalen Hurts did get sacked four times by Minnesota, but are holding up and creating plenty of holes on the ground for an offense that hasn't quite looked like the juggernaut it was most of last season yet.

But 34 points and 259 rushing yards will definitely get them there.

“It feels good running it down a team’s throat," Mailata said postgame.



Mailata's high marks from Thursday night follow the PFF grade reached by two-time All-Pro tackle Andrew Whitworth, who was there covering the game as part of Amazon's pre- and postgame crew, in Week 15 of the 2010 season for the Bengals.

Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, Whitworth allowed no QB pressures on 23 pass-blocking snaps and tore the Steelers' defensive line apart when it came to the ground game with a 96.9 run-blocking grade. Overall, he graded out at a monumental 98.4, which was PFF's No. 1 ranked single-game performance as of May 2019.

That's definitely some good company to be in.

