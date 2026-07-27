Night Out on 9th: Night Market returns to South Street with food, shopping and family activities

Night Out on 9th: Night Market returns to South Street on Friday, July 31, bringing local shopping, food vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities to the 900 and 1000 blocks of South Street.

The free event runs from 5-9 p.m. and features local artists, vintage shops and small businesses selling clothing, jewelry, candles, artwork and other handmade goods. Food and drinks will be available throughout the evening from local businesses including Triple Bottom Brewing, Mom Mom's, Brooklyn Dumpling, Smokebreak BBQ, The Chilly Banana and other vendors.

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens will also host a free opening reception for its newest exhibition during the event, along with a live Son Jarocho band performance.

One of the evening's featured guests will be Bailey, the Philadelphia Police Department's new crisis response canine. Bailey is part of the department's Crisis Intervention Response Teams, which help de-escalate behavioral health crises and connect people with support.

Attendees also can test their skills at the Philadelphia Union's IBX Kicking Challenge, meet nonprofit organizations, visit the Philadelphia Water Department's Water Bar, learn more about recycling from the city's Recycling Office and enjoy a bounce house and caricature artist.

Friday, July 31 | 5-9 p.m.

900 and 1000 blocks of South Street

Philadelphia, PA

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.