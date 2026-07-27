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July 27, 2026

Night Out on 9th: Night Market returns to South Street with food, shopping and family activities

The free July 31 event features local vendors, live music, community groups and special activities, including a free exhibition opening at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Night Market South Street
People enjoy Night Out on 9th: Night Market on South Street Provided Courtesy/South Street District

Night Out on 9th: Night Market returns to South Street on Friday, July 31, with local vendors, food, entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Night Out on 9th: Night Market returns to South Street on Friday, July 31, bringing local shopping, food vendors, live entertainment and family-friendly activities to the 900 and 1000 blocks of South Street.

The free event runs from 5-9 p.m. and features local artists, vintage shops and small businesses selling clothing, jewelry, candles, artwork and other handmade goods. Food and drinks will be available throughout the evening from local businesses including Triple Bottom Brewing, Mom Mom's, Brooklyn Dumpling, Smokebreak BBQ, The Chilly Banana and other vendors.

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens will also host a free opening reception for its newest exhibition during the event, along with a live Son Jarocho band performance.

One of the evening's featured guests will be Bailey, the Philadelphia Police Department's new crisis response canine. Bailey is part of the department's Crisis Intervention Response Teams, which help de-escalate behavioral health crises and connect people with support.

Attendees also can test their skills at the Philadelphia Union's IBX Kicking Challenge, meet nonprofit organizations, visit the Philadelphia Water Department's Water Bar, learn more about recycling from the city's Recycling Office and enjoy a bounce house and caricature artist.

Night Out on 9th: Night Market

Friday, July 31 | 5-9 p.m.
900 and 1000 blocks of South Street
Philadelphia, PA
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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