April 17, 2019

N.J. driver hits gas instead of brakes, jumps curb, lands on parked car

A momentary parking lot mistake led to a weird scene outside a New Jersey mall

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Car accident NJ April 2019 NJ.com/YouTube

A mishap at the Bergen Town Center in New Jersey led to one car resting on top of another car.

In a startling display of New Jersey residents’ driving skills, a woman trying to navigate a mall parking lot wound up on top of another car.

MORE NEWS: Philly launches mechanical street cleaning pilot in six neighborhoods

Twitter user Max Zavian captured the scene at the Bergen Town Center on Tuesday, and his video of a silver sedan resting atop a black Toyota — along with his witty caption calling parking in New Jersey “a sport” — quickly went viral:

Yeah, okay, that’s not exactly an everyday occurrence.

MORE NEWS: NJ Transit opening AC Rail Line two weeks early, adding new service

Here’s what happened, according to a spokesperson for the Maywood Police Department: a driver accidentally hit the gas while reaching for the brakes, drove through some bushes, jumped the curb, and landed on the parked Toyota, per NJ.com.

According to Zavian, the Toyota owner emerged from the mall less than a half-hour after the accident and did not take it well:

Honestly, that’s an understandable response.

No serious injuries were reported, according to NJ.com. We can’t say the same thing about serious laughs.

