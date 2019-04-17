N.J. driver hits gas instead of brakes, jumps curb, lands on parked car

In a startling display of New Jersey residents’ driving skills, a woman trying to navigate a mall parking lot wound up on top of another car.

MORE NEWS: Philly launches mechanical street cleaning pilot in six neighborhoods

Twitter user Max Zavian captured the scene at the Bergen Town Center on Tuesday, and his video of a silver sedan resting atop a black Toyota — along with his witty caption calling parking in New Jersey “a sport” — quickly went viral:

Yeah, okay, that’s not exactly an everyday occurrence.

Here’s what happened, according to a spokesperson for the Maywood Police Department: a driver accidentally hit the gas while reaching for the brakes, drove through some bushes, jumped the curb, and landed on the parked Toyota, per NJ.com.

According to Zavian, the Toyota owner emerged from the mall less than a half-hour after the accident and did not take it well:

Honestly, that’s an understandable response.

No serious injuries were reported, according to NJ.com. We can’t say the same thing about serious laughs.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.