NJ Transit opening Atlantic City Rail Line two weeks early, adding new morning service

The rail line has been shut down since Sept. 4 while the transit authority installs new safety measures

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Trains
A New Jersey Transit train waits at the Atlantic City Rail Terminal before heading off to 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

Less than two months after the return of the NJ Transit Atlantic City Rail Line was announced amidst rising criticism, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced some unexpected good news Wednesday: The line will resume service two weeks earlier than originally expected.

The rail line between Philadelphia and Atlantic City, dormant since early September, will resume service May 12 instead of May 24, Murphy announced Wednesday at a transportation conference event. 

NJ Transit had announced May 24, three days before Memorial Day, as its targeted return date back in February.

Murphy also announced an unexpected bonus: The line will be adding two more trains from Atlantic City to Philadelphia, including one which will arrive before 9 a.m., according to the Press of AC.

The rail line, which saw a motorist death and two weeks of rail repair because of a vehicle-bridge collision in 2018, has been closed since September so the transit agency could install new safety equipment.

But delays and push-backs led to irritated riders, and even a U.S. congressman calling the transit authority out.

“The lack of communication and the delay of the ACRL’s restoration line is completely unacceptable,” U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-2nd) said in late January.

The Atlantic City Rail Line saw roughly 800,000 riders in 2016 as a major connector between Philadelphia and the popular shore and casino destination during the summer.

