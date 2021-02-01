Here's what you need to know about the nor'easter hitting the Philly region

Snowfall has officially begun across the Philly region, as over a foot of snow and sleet could accumulate by the time the forecasted nor'easter moves out of the area on Tuesday.

The peak of the winter storm is not expected to hit the area until Monday. Heavy snowfall and sleet of approximately 3-7 inches is expected across the Philly region. Wind speeds could reach as high as 40 mph.

Precipitation is expected to lessen on Monday night and continue through Tuesday.

The winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday remains in effect through 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of Sunday night, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, Burlington County had reported 1-4 inches of snow across the region.

Light snow was forecasted to turn into more steady precipitation overnight, including a mix of sleet and rain along the I-95 corridor. A pause in precipitation was possible for areas south and west of Philly on Sunday into early Monday morning.

Below is the complete National Weather Service forecast through Wednesday.

Monday: Snow will be possibly mixed with sleet in the early morning hours before turning back to all snow after 9 a.m. Total snow and sleet accumulation of 1-3 inches possible. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Northeast wind of around 20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. High near 32 degrees. Monday night: An additional 1-3 inches of snow is expected to fall. Chance of precipitation is 80%. North wind of 15-20 mph. Low of around 30 degrees. Tuesday: Snow is likely to continue before 1 p.m. Less than one inch of additional snow accumulation possible. Chance of precipitation is 60%. North wind of 10-15 mph. Cloudy with a high near 34 degrees. Tuesday night: Slight chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Northwest wind of 10-15 mph. Cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of around 35 degrees. Northwest wind of around 15 mph with gusts reaching as high as 30 mph.

As the first snowflakes started to fall across the Philly region on Sunday afternoon, local and state authorities began to take action in order to keep residents safe amid the winter storm.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency that took effect at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Streets Department has deployed crews to keep city roads as clear as possible for travel. Residents are asked to move their cars immediately for plowing purposes if it is parked along a snow emergency route.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is offering a flat 24-hour $5 parking rate at the following six city garages until the snow emergency is lifted. To receive the discount, customers must bring their ticket and pay at the garage's PPA management office.

•AutoPark at Independence Mall (5th & Market Streets)

•AutoPark at Jefferson (10th & Ludlow Streets)

•AutoPark at the Fashion District (10th & Filbert Streets)

•AutoPark at Old City (2nd & Sansom Streets)

•Parkade on 8th (801 Filbert Street)

•Philadelphia Family Court Garage (1503-11 Arch Street)

The PPA is not enforcing meters, kiosks and time limit violations on residential blocks until the snow emergency ends. The PPA will enforce all snow emergency and safety violations.

All trash and recycling collections on Monday have been called off due to the snowstorm. Impacted residents must hold their materials until next Monday for pickup.

A decision on trash and recycling collections for the rest of the week has yet to be made. That will depend upon how the storm is going and street plowing operations. The city's sanitation centers will be closed on Monday and plan to reopen on Tuesday.

All city-run COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Monday, and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is working to reschedule testing appointments for patients.

The city's health department will operate its coronavirus vaccine clinic at one location on Monday for appointments previously scheduled. Patients who have made appointments through the health department will have the option to reschedule.

All city offices are closed to the public on Monday, but the city's water department and 311 call centers will remain operational.

A Code Blue has been issued and will remain in effect until further notice. Homeless outreach teams are providing residents who are experiencing homelessness with indoor spaces where they can shelter during the storm. Those entering shelters do not need to provide identification and can stay for the duration of the Code Blue.

The School District of Philadelphia will continue with all-remote learning on Monday. But if the nor'easter is causing issues with online-only instruction, such as power outages, the district said that it is prepared to make changes to its plans.

The district's headquarters, school buildings and family technology support centers will be closed on Monday. Additionally, the city's access centers will not open on Monday and Tuesday.

All Archdiocese of Philadelphia high schools and parochial elementary schools in the city will be closed on Monday. All Free Library of Philadelphia in-building services will be closed.

Pennsylvania

All Pennsylvania residents should avoid unnecessary travel during the storm, Gov. Tom Wolf said.

“As this winter storm continues, the best plan of action is to stay home,” Wolf said. “If you are required to travel, have all the proper safety precautions in place and stay alert for rapidly changing conditions.”

PennDOT has implemented vehicle restrictions on several Pennsylvania interstate highways, and more restrictions could be imposed if road conditions worsen.

SEPTA riders are encouraged to allow for additional travel time due to possible service delays and cancellations. Below are the following modifications to SEPTA service during the nor'easter.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency that took effect at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

All state offices on Monday are closed for non-weather essential personnel. Almost all NJ Transit bus, rail, light rail and Access Link service is suspended statewide on Monday.

New Jersey's six COVID-19 vaccination mega-sites are closed as well on Monday. The Burlington and Gloucester County mega-sites were already scheduled to be closed on Monday.

Anyone with an appointment on Monday at the Atlantic County mega-site will receive a call from AtlantiCare and be rescheduled to Thursday.

"Heavy snow, coastal flooding, and high winds are expected in many parts of the state," Murphy said. “The safety of residents and workers is our utmost priority. Please follow all weather-related guidance and stay off the roads in order to allow access for emergency personnel.”