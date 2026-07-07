$5,000 reward offered in arson of Northeast Philly mosque

A Philly mosque said it was the victim of a "hate attack" after an assailant sparked fire inside the building early Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center on the 1400 block of Tyson Avenue at 2:11 a.m., and extinguished a blaze on the enclosed front porch, authorities said. Police found no occupants upon a search of the building. Fire marshals later determined the flames were incendiary, classifying the case an arson.

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The mosque's security cameras captured footage of a masked person throwing a flaming object into the building and fleeing the scene. The video, released by the Philly chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, also shows the fire catching and spreading near the front entrance of the mosque. The person who threw the flaming object was wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt.

In a social media message condemning the attack, Gov. Josh Shapiro said the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the case with Philly detectives. CAIR is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the arson. Philadelphia City Commission Chairman Omar Sabir plans to match the reward, bumping the total up to $5,000.

Philly police have not outlined a motive.

"Our mosque is more than a place of worship. It is a welcoming community center that has served families, neighbors, and people of all backgrounds for many years," Masukul Islam Khan, president of Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center, said in a statement. "Any act of violence or hatred directed at a house of worship is an attack on the values of safety, religious freedom, and unity that our city cherishes."

Since January, the mosque had been raising money for the first phase of construction on a new building on the adjacent property. Leaders are now directing supporters to the GoFundMe for that project to help shoulder the repair costs for the damaged mosque. The fundraiser had nearly $11,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Second), who represents the district where the mosque is located, said he was "deeply disturbed."

"I am grateful that no one was injured, but the fear caused by this attack is very real," he said in a statement released late Monday. "I urge anyone with information to come forward immediately. Our Muslim community deserves our full support."

State Sen. Christine Tartaglione (D-Second), State Rep. Anthony Bellmon (D-203rd) and Councilmember Anthony Phillips (D-Ninth), also pledged their support to the congregation.

"The Northeast Philadelphia Islamic Center is a vital part of our community that has welcomed families, served neighbors, and brought people together for many years," the politicians said in a joint statement. "An attack on this mosque is an attack on the fundamental right of every Pennsylvanian to practice their faith freely and safely. We stand united in rejecting hatred and reaffirming that our community is stronger because of its diversity."

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