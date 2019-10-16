More News:

October 16, 2019

Northeast storm could turn into 'bomb cyclone,' forecasters say

Heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding is expected in the Philadelphia region

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
26655045707_509c7ca0a4_c.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Rain droplets gather on a window above the Schuylkill River.

A strong coastal storm developing along the East Coast will bring strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding, forecasters say.

AccuWeather reported the storm could intensify from Wednesday into Thursday into a "bomb cyclone" based on recent indications, which means the barometric pressure will have dramatically fallen and underwent a rapid strengthening. 

MORE NEWS: Burlington County political candidate shown in photo in blackface, refuses to drop out of race

In that case, it could share the equivalent pressure to a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey reported Tuesday night that wind gusts could reach up to 50 m.p.h. along the coast of New Jersey and southern Delaware. Moderate to locally heavy rainfall of up to 2.5 inches is expected in the region. Philadelphia should expect around 1.5 inches of rain, NWS reported.

NWS is expected to give an update on conditions at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Have a news tip? Let us know.








