Northeast storm could turn into 'bomb cyclone,' forecasters say

A strong coastal storm developing along the East Coast will bring strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding, forecasters say.

AccuWeather reported the storm could intensify from Wednesday into Thursday into a "bomb cyclone" based on recent indications, which means the barometric pressure will have dramatically fallen and underwent a rapid strengthening.

In that case, it could share the equivalent pressure to a Category 1 hurricane.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey reported Tuesday night that wind gusts could reach up to 50 m.p.h. along the coast of New Jersey and southern Delaware. Moderate to locally heavy rainfall of up to 2.5 inches is expected in the region. Philadelphia should expect around 1.5 inches of rain, NWS reported.

NWS is expected to give an update on conditions at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.