The Oval Premier Marketplace will also feature a beer garden, drinks from Milkboy & Forin Cafe, a large outdoor stage, and plenty of games like ping-pong and a giant chess board.

The event is free for all to enjoy and open to dogs.

On Saturday, July 8, from noon to 6 p.m., 140 local vendors will gather in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, including artists, artisans, makers, and resellers.