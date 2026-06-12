The Oddities & Curiosities Expo will bring skulls, taxidermy and other strange finds to Oaks

Skulls, taxidermy, preserved insects and vintage medical oddities will take over the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center when the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to Oaks on Aug. 15-16.

The traveling event, which bills itself as the world's largest oddities expo, brings together artists, collectors and vendors specializing in unusual and often bizarre items. Attendees can shop for taxidermy, preserved specimens, antiques, horror-inspired artwork, odd jewelry, funeral collectibles and other unique finds.

Live sideshow performers will appear throughout the weekend, and visitors can meet artists and makers from across the country who specialize in the strange and unusual.

Attendees also can sign up for several workshops offered at an additional cost, including taxidermy classes, insect pinning workshops and specimen preservation courses. Options range from creating an opossum mount or mythical "ratalope" display to preserving and displaying octopus specimens and tentacles in decorative globes.

General admission costs $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Children 12 and younger are admitted free and do not need a ticket.

Aug. 15-16, 2026

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

General admission: $15 advance ($20 day of)

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