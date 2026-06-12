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June 12, 2026

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo will bring skulls, taxidermy and other strange finds to Oaks

The traveling event will feature unusual collectibles, live sideshow performances and hands-on workshops Aug. 15-16 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Oddities
The Oddities & Curiosities Expo Provided Courtesy/Boulevard Trash Entertainment

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo will bring unusual collectibles, taxidermy displays, live sideshow performances and hands-on workshops to Oaks on Aug. 15-16.

Skulls, taxidermy, preserved insects and vintage medical oddities will take over the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center when the Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to Oaks on Aug. 15-16.

The traveling event, which bills itself as the world's largest oddities expo, brings together artists, collectors and vendors specializing in unusual and often bizarre items. Attendees can shop for taxidermy, preserved specimens, antiques, horror-inspired artwork, odd jewelry, funeral collectibles and other unique finds.

Live sideshow performers will appear throughout the weekend, and visitors can meet artists and makers from across the country who specialize in the strange and unusual.

Attendees also can sign up for several workshops offered at an additional cost, including taxidermy classes, insect pinning workshops and specimen preservation courses. Options range from creating an opossum mount or mythical "ratalope" display to preserving and displaying octopus specimens and tentacles in decorative globes.

General admission costs $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. Children 12 and younger are admitted free and do not need a ticket.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Aug. 15-16, 2026
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456
General admission: $15 advance ($20 day of)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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