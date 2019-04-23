More News:

April 23, 2019

Paul Manafort relocated to Pennsylvania federal prison outside Scranton

Donald Trump's former campaign chair is expected to remain at the facility's minimum security camp until 2024

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Prison Politics
USP Canaan Wayne County Screenshot/Google Earth

An aerial view of USP Canaan in Wayne County, where Paul Manafort is expected to remain incarcerated until 2024.

Paul Manafort, former campaign chair for President Donald Trump, was relocated from a jail in Virginia to a Pennsylvania federal prison on Tuesday.

Manafort, who was sentenced in March to 7 1/2 years in prison on corruption charges, is now situated in U.S. Penitentiary Canaan in Waymart, Pennsylvania, per the Daily Mail. 

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website's inmate locator, Manafort’s register number is 35207-016.

Manafort spent his time between being taken into federal custody in June 2018 and landing in Pennsylvania at two different Virginia locations. Manafort is now reportedly in Canaan’s minimum-security camp, according to the Washington Post.

A Canaan employee wouldn’t disclose to the Daily Mail whether Manafort is being held away from other inmates.

Manafort remains under investigation after being indicted by a grand jury in New York in relation to a multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme, which could carry a prison sentence between eight and 25 years.

For now, if nothing changes, Manafort is reportedly expected to be released Dec. 25, 2024.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prison Politics Pennsylvania Wayne County Campaign 2016 President Trump

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 NFL Draft board
020217JoeDouglas

Children's Health

World's first malaria vaccine program launched in Africa
malaria vaccine program africa

Odd News

Philly parents-to-be roasted for oblivious Meal Train campaign
Meal Train homepage

Sixers

What they're saying: The Nets are extremely salty about officiating in Sixers series
042219-JarrettAllen-USAToday

Movies

Some movie theaters will stay open for four days straight to show 'Avengers: Endgame'
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer is here...and one Avenger thought missing is alive

Adult Health

Adults who skip breakfast have increased risk of cardiovascular-related death, study finds
skipping breakfast death

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved