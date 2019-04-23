More News:

April 23, 2019

Florida’s fighting Easter Bunny wanted for alleged car burglaries in New Jersey

Antoine McDonald was recognized by the South Brunswick Police, who still have an open warrant for him

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Warrants Social Media
Easter bunny florida nbc news NBC News/YouTube

Antoine McDonald, shown here dressed as the Easter Bunny in a viral video recorded in Orlando, is wanted for alleged car burglaries in New Jersey.

If you spent any time on social media on Easter Sunday or the Monday after, odds are good you ran into video of the Florida Man Easter Bunny Brawl.

In case you missed it, here’s what that word soup is referencing:

A man in a bunny rabbit costume fighting people on Easter is unabashedly Florida. And, considering the costume provided a level of insulation both for the punches he received and the ones he threw, it’s relatively harmless content.

MORE NEWS: Pa. congressman spreads tuberculosis falsehood after border visit

The 19-year-old man inside the costume, however, actually has a history with law enforcement, including an outstanding warrant in New Jersey of all places, from the South Brunswick Police Department:

The South Brunswick Police Department said that a warrant for the man in the Easter bunny costume, Antoine McDonald, was issued in October 2018 for alleged car burglaries, but McDonald failed to appear in court. 

His warrant, the police department said, remains active.

According to a story from South Brunswick's Patch site in late September, surveillance cameras allegedly captured McDonald and an accomplice entering an unlocked car and searching the vehicle.

McDonald was interviewed by media in Orlando this week, where the fight took place, and told WKMG that he’s “not usually a violent person”, but he felt compelled to break up the altercation between a man and a woman.

“The thought (of being arrested) went through my head when the cop came over,” McDonald told WKMG, “but you know, I didn't leave. I didn't run. I said, 'You know what? This man deserved it.' You know, if I have to be arrested for this to prove a point that this shouldn't be happening, then so be it.”

Whether McDonald considered what would happen if he had been arrested with another warrant for his arrest already active is unclear.

