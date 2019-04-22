Wildwood mayor says Kate Smith's 'God Bless America' will still be played on boardwalk this summer

In the wake of the controversy over the legacy of singer Kate Smith, Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. said Monday he will not stop playing her rendition of "God Bless America" on the Wildwood Boardwalk.

Troiano Jr. appeared on the Dom Giordano Show on 1210 WPHT Monday morning to discuss the fallout of the New York Yankees' and Philadelphia Flyers' decisions to end their associations with Smith.

The two professional sports teams, which had a tradition of playing Smith's "God Bless America" at their home venues, decided to distance themselves from singer because of other songs in her discography containing racial epithets.

In South Philadelphia, the Flyers removed a statue of Smith, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1982.

“I’m a small town mayor, and I look at what’s happening to the world and it’s amazing how everyone wants to rewrite history," Troiano Jr. said. "Nobody wants to allow history to be an educator or a teacher to help us improve in the future."